US President Joe Biden on Sunday declined to call on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual misconduct allegations, saying that he wanted to await the outcome of an investigation into the matter.
Asked on returning from Delaware if Cuomo, a fellow Democrat, should step down, Biden told reporters: “I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us.”
Cuomo faces accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct leveled by at least seven women, including former aides, and has come under pressure from disclosures that his administration withheld the number of nursing home residents killed in the state by COVID-19.
On Friday last week, New York’s two US senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the state’s congressional delegation, including leading progressive US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, urged Cuomo, who is in his third term as governor, to resign.
Cuomo, 63, who is divorced, on Friday repeated his denial of the allegations, saying that it was “reckless and dangerous” for politicians to ask him to resign before they have all of the facts.
“Women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that fully, but I also want to be clear: There is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged — period,” Cuomo said on a call with reporters.
Asked whether he ever had consensual romantic relationships with any of the women, Cuomo said that he never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, and was sorry if he did.
On Sunday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to join the call for Cuomo’s resignation, telling ABC’s This Week program that the allegations must be investigated.
“What these women have said must be treated with respect. They are credible and serious charges,” Pelosi said. “The governor should look inside his heart — he loves New York — to see if he can govern effectively.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, often at odds with Cuomo, told CBS’ Face the Nation that he did not think the governor would resign quickly.
“I think an impeachment proceeding will begin, and I think he will be impeached and perhaps right before that he’ll decide to resign,” De Blasio said. “He should resign right now, because he’s holding up our effort to fight COVID-19.”
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned
With “one of the coolest jobs in the world,” NASA rover operator Vandi Verma hopes that a high profile among women in the latest Mars mission would inspire a new generation to pursue careers in the sector. Verma’s colleague Swati Mohan made headlines around the world when she narrated the landing of the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet following its descent through the Martian atmosphere. “It’s definitely inspired girls everywhere. It’s opened people’s perceptions of who can be a space engineer,” Verma told reporters ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday. The space roboticist is operating the Perseverance — the most advanced
PLEA FOR UNITY: The acting vice president of the government in hiding asked people to overcome their ethnic differences to unite against ‘an unjust military’ The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding on Saturday vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup, as security forces again met protesters with lethal forces, killing at least seven people. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted lawmakers and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, addressed the public for the first time since the Feb. 1 military takeover. “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he