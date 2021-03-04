US infrastructure gets ‘C-’ in report

AP, AUSTIN, Texas





The US’ infrastructure has scored near-failing grades for its deteriorating roads, public transit and storm water systems, due to years of inaction from the federal government, the American Society of Civil Engineers reported. Its overall grade: a mediocre “C-.”

In its “Infrastructure Report Card” released yesterday, the group called for “big and bold” relief, estimating that it would cost US$5.9 trillion over the next decade to bring roads, bridges and airports to a safe and sustainable level.

That is about US$2.6 trillion more than what the government and the private sector already spend.

A vehicles crosses the 91-year-old Franklin Street Bridge in Michigan City, Indiana, on Jan. 14. Photo: AP

“America’s infrastructure is not functioning as it should, and families are losing thousands of dollars a year in disposable income as a result of cities having to fix potholes, people getting stuck in traffic or due to repairs when a water line breaks or the energy grid goes down,” said Greg DiLoreto, one of the group’s former presidents.

“It’s critical we take action now,” he said, expressing optimism that the federal government is now making it a “top priority.”

During former US president Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, his administration often held “Infrastructure Week” events and touted transportation improvements.

However, it was not able to push the US Congress to pass any broad plan to update the nation’s roads and bridges, rails and airports.

The overall “C-” grade on the US’ infrastructure — reflecting a “mediocre” condition with “significant deficiencies” — is a slight improvement from its “D+” grade in 2017.

The group cited in part state and local government and private-sector efforts, which have turned to new technology to pinpoint water main leaks and prioritize fixes.

However, of the 17 categories making up the overall grade, 11 were in the “D” range that indicated a “significant deterioration” with a “strong risk of failure.”

They included public transit, storm water infrastructure, airports and roads and highways, which make up the biggest chunk of US infrastructure spending at US$1.6 trillion, the group said.

Four areas got “C”s: bridges, which dropped from a “C+” to a “C” this year, energy, drinking water and solid waste. Just two areas — ports and rail — scored higher, with a “B-” and “B” respectively.

US President Joe Biden’s administration and lawmakers in the past few weeks have begun laying the groundwork for a long-sought boost to the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure of US$2 trillion or more, to be unveiled after Congress approves legislation on COVID-19 relief.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who has been meeting with lawmakers about the effort, has said the aim would be to rejuvenate the post-pandemic economy and boost crumbling roads and bridges, while encouraging alternative forms of transportation to cars, as well as create thousands of green jobs by making environmentally friendly retrofits and public-works improvements.

“This report card is a warning and a call to action,” Buttigieg told reporters. “A generation of disinvestment is catching up to us, and we must choose whether to allow our global competitors to pull ahead permanently, or to invest in the safety, equity, resilience and economic strength that superior infrastructure can bring to Americans.”

Buttigieg on Tuesday announced the first low-cost federal transportation loan in the Biden administration, up to US$448 million to Texas for toll-road projects in Austin to ease congestion, touting bike-friendly features such as a planned 3m-wide paved sidewalk for cyclists and pedestrians with access to trails.

“As communities across the country continue to battle the pandemic, we are committed to being a partner to help them save money, reduce congestion and improve mobility, safety and accessibility,” Buttigieg said.