Malaysian police have arrested the founder of a “sugar daddy” dating Web site under anti-prostitution laws after it boasted that thousands of young students were using the service, officials said yesterday.
The Web site bills itself as a place “where romance meets finance” and it aims to link up older men with younger women, with the men expected to provide financial support for their companions.
However, it sparked an uproar last week after releasing statistics purportedly showing that thousands of students were using it to make money, leading one university to condemn the claims.
Police said they had arrested the 34-year-old founder of the site at a Kuala Lumpur condominium and that he would appear in court.
Officials have launched an investigation under legislation aimed at combating prostitution — which is illegal in Malaysia — and misusing the Internet.
They did not name him, but he is believed to be Darren Chan (曾佑文), whose social media profile describes him as the founder and chief executive officer of the Web site.
Regulators had warned against using the site, with local media reporting that it had been blocked, although it could still be accessed via some Internet providers in Malaysia.
Chan released a statement saying that he believed “our Malaysian government knows what’s best for the people.”
However, he said that the site was taking “measures to ensure the ban does not happen in other countries.”
The site says it has expanded to countries including Singapore, Thailand and the US.
