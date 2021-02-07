ICC paves way for probe in Palestine

‘VICTORY FOR JUSTICE’: Israel and the US said the court should not be allowed to rule on nonmembers, but Human Rights Watch called the decision ‘pivotal’

AFP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands





The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday ruled that it had jurisdiction over the situation in the occupied Palestinian Territories, paving the way for the tribunal to open a war crimes investigation.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda had asked the court for its legal opinion on whether its reach extended to areas occupied by Israel, after announcing in December 2019 that she wanted to start a full probe.

The ICC said in a statement that judges had “decided, by majority, that the Court’s territorial jurisdiction in the Situation in Palestine ... extends to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, namely Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”

A man man stands in the doorway of a building in the Palestinian camp of Balata, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on Dec. 15 last year. Photo: AFP

Palestine is a state party to the court, having joined in 2015, but Israel is not a member.

The court added that its decision was not a ruling on Palestinian “statehood,” but that it followed from Palestine’s position as a state party, under the ICC’s founding Rome Statute.

“The chamber is neither adjudicating a border dispute under international law nor prejudging the question of any future borders,” it said.

Bensouda called for the full investigation following a five-year preliminary probe.

Her office said it “welcomes this judicial clarity” and “will then decide its next step guided strictly by its independent and impartial mandate.”

The administration of then-US president Donald Trump sanctioned the prosecutor and another senior ICC official in September last year.

The US, which is not a member of the ICC, inflicted the measures after earlier visa bans on Bensouda and others failed to head off the court’s war crimes probe into US military personnel in Afghanistan.

“The tribunal has, once again, proved that it is a political body and not a judicial institution,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, adding that the decision undermined the “right of democracies to defend themselves against terrorism.”

An Israeli official said the decision “will not be helpful,” as there is a “wind of change” in the region.

“It is a decision that is not good for the court, not good for Israel, not good for the region,” the official said.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called the decision a “victory for justice and humanity, for the values of truth, fairness and freedom, and for the blood of the victims and their families.”

The US Department of State said that Israel should not be bound by the court as it was not a member.

“We have serious concerns about the ICC’s attempts to exercise jurisdiction over Israeli personnel. We have always taken the position that the court’s jurisdiction should be reserved for countries that consent to it or are referred by the UN Security Council,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Human Rights Watch said the ruling was “pivotal,” adding that it was “high time that Israeli and Palestinian perpetrators of the gravest abuses” should face justice.

“The ICC’s decision finally offers victims of serious crimes some real hope for justice after a half century of impunity,” Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.