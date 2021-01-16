Bad omen for UK: Raven missing at Tower of London

AFP, LONDON





One of the Tower of London’s ravens, the conspiracy of birds whose fate is said to be intertwined with that of Britain, is missing, feared dead, the royal palace said on Thursday.

“We have some really unhappy news to share,” the tower said on its Web site. “Our much-loved raven Merlina has not been seen at the Tower for several weeks, and her continued absence indicates to us that she may have sadly passed away.”

According to folklore, if there are fewer than six ravens left to guard the tower, “the Crown will fall and Britain with it,” but Yeoman Warder Ravenmaster Chris Skaife, who looks after the birds, assured worried Britons already battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit that the kingdom was safe — for now.

Yeoman Warder Ravenmaster Chris Skaife poses for a photograph with a raven at the Tower of London on Oct. 12 last year. Photo: AFP

“Obviously, as the ravenmaster, my concern is looking after the kingdom, but we do have seven ravens here at the Tower of London, six by royal decree and, of course, I still have a spare one, so we’re OK at the moment,” Skaife told the BBC.

The decree, purportedly issued in the 17th century, stated that there must be six on site at any one time.

Skaife in an interview in October last year said that he usually keeps two as spares, “just in case,” and that Merlina was his favorite.

Merlina, described by the tower as the “undisputed ruler of the roost,” was last seen at the historic palace by the River Thames several weeks ago.

“Just before Christmas, before we went into the lockdown, we were putting the ravens to bed and she didn’t come back,” Skaife said.

He described Merlina as a “free-spirited raven, that has been known to leave the tower precincts on many occasion.”

However, “she normally comes back to us, but this time she didn’t, so I do fear that she is not with us anymore,” he said.

Merlina became an Internet favorite from Skaife’s frequent posts and videos of her on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, which have more than 120,000 followers.

The seven remaining ravens in captivity at the tower are Poppy, Erin, Jubilee, Rocky, Harris, Gripp and George.

Skaife, a former staff sergeant and drum major in the Princess of Wales’ Royal Regiment, faced an unprecedented challenge entertaining the tower’s celebrated avian residents during the COVID-19 lockdowns last year.

The birds suddenly found themselves with no one to play with — or rob food from.

He was concerned that the birds would fly away to try to find food elsewhere.