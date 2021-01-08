A woman from Italy’s Calabria region was murdered and fed to pigs in 2016 after refusing to give up her land to a neighbor with ties to a mafia clan, local media reported on Wednesday, citing former gangsters.
Maria Chindamo, a 42-year-old businesswoman, became the latest in a long line of people from the region to disappear without trace when she vanished on May 6, 2016 from outside her farm in the Limbadi municipality, near Calabria’s western coast.
Now Antonio Cossidente, a former mafioso who is working with the authorities, has alleged that an influential figure in the region’s ‘Ndrangheta mafia carried out the gruesome killing, according to a transcript published by regional news Web site Il Vibonese.
Cossidente said he got the information from a young ‘Ndrangheta member who he had met in prison and who has also quit organized crime, Emanuele Mancuso.
“The woman was fed to pigs,” he reported Mancuso had said.
Arrested in 2019 as part of the probe into Chindamo’s death but later released, the alleged perpetrator has close ties to the Mancuso clan.
The landowner’s disappearance came just one year after her husband had killed himself, complicating things for investigators.
Italian media reported that specialist anti-mafia police are examining the former mobsters’ allegations.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next
MALAYSIAN TRAGEDY: The French-Irish teen’s body was found in a stream in the jungle after a 10-day hunt by hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by “misadventure” after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family vacation and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled yesterday. The mother of Nora Quoirin, watching proceedings online, bowed her head as the verdict was delivered, with the coroner also saying there was no sign that the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted. The teenager’s body was discovered after a hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. Police said that there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved
A skating rink owner in Szczecin, Poland, believes that he has found a way to keep his business open, despite COVID-19 restrictions: operate as a flower shop instead. His plan is simple — the customer has to purchase access to the flower “warehouse,” then chooses from a box of flowers in the middle of the rink. “You can jump, crawl or go on all fours ... you don’t have to wear skates,” Tomasz Fornalski, owner of the Lodogryf Skating Rink, told broadcaster TVN, which showed skaters holding pink roses as they circled the rink. His plan emerged as Poland imposed a three-week lockdown