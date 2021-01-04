Yemen’s prime minister on Saturday said that a missile attack on the airport in Aden on Wednesday was meant “to eliminate” the country’s new government as it arrived in the key southern city — a daring assault which he blamed on Iran-backed rebels.
Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed made the comment in interview at his office in the Mashiq Palace in Aden, his first with international media after surviving the attack that killed at least 25 people and wounded 110.
“It’s a major terrorist attack that was meant to eliminate the government,” the premier said. “It was a message against peace and stability in Yemen.”
Saeed repeated his government’s accusations that Yemen’s Houthi rebels were responsible for the missile attack on the airport and a drone assault on the palace, shortly after the prime minister and his Cabinet were transferred there.
The new government was formed last month to end a dangerous political rift with southern separatists who are backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The internal rift threatened the emirates’ partnership with Saudi Arabia that is fighting the Houthis in Yemen.
Saeed said that the “techniques” used in the airport missile attack were hallmarks of the Houthis’ strategy.
Houthi officials have denied being behind the attack, and sought to blame unspecified groups in the Saudi-led coalition.
However, the Houthis have carried out similar attacks in the past, including a missile attack last year on a military parade of a militia loyal to the UAE at a base in Aden, and a 2015 missile attack on an Aden hotel used by the government.
Wednesday’s attack took place just moments after a plane carrying Saeed and his Cabinet members landed at the airport.
Saeed said three precision-guided missiles had struck the facility, targeting his plane, the arrival hall and the VIP lounge of the airport.
“The guidance accuracy was great. The operation was huge,” he said.
Yemeni investigators have collected the remains of the missiles and that experts from the Saudi-led coalition and the US would help determine the type and origins of the missiles, he said.
Saeed said that his government would prioritize “security and stability” in government-held areas after months of infighting between Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government and the secessionist Southern Transitional Council, an umbrella group of militias seeking to restore an independent southern Yemen that existed from 1967 until unification in 1990.
“Whatever the challenges in Aden, the government remains,” he said.
He also pointed to “huge” economic challenges as being the focus of his government.
Aden’s airport was expected to reopen yesterday, Yemeni Minister of Transport Abdel-Salam Hamied announced on Saturday while visiting the facility.
SEROLOGICAL SURVEY: About 4.4 percent of Wuhan residents were found to have COVID-19 antibodies, which means up to 500,000 people were infected at some point The scale of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, early this year might have been nearly 10 times the recorded tally, a study conducted by China’s public health authorities indicated, leaving the city where the novel coronavirus first took hold still well short of the immunity required to protect against a potential resurgence. About 4.4 percent of those tested were found to have specific antibodies that can fight off the pathogen that causes COVID-19, indicating they were infected some time in the past, according to a serological survey of more than 34,000 people conducted in April by the Chinese Center for
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
Hundreds of British tourists fled the upmarket Swiss ski resort of Verbier in a “cloak-and-dagger operation” in the past week, breaking quarantine rules retroactively put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Following the detection of the new mutation of COVID-19 in England, Swiss authorities announced on Monday last week that all people who had arrived from the UK since Dec. 14 would need to self-isolate for 10 days from their date of arrival. The new quarantine rules also applied to hundreds of British tourists who had planned to spend the Christmas break in