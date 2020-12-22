The Philippine government yesterday said it would prosecute a police officer over the deaths of a mother and son, after a video of the point-blank shooting went viral in social media, prompting renewed calls against police violence and extrajudicial killings.
Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca is facing double murder charges over the death of Sonya Gregorio and her son, Frank Anthony, who were Nuezca’s neighbors in Tarlac Province, a police report said, adding that he has surrendered to authorities.
A video of the shooting has been circulating on social media, although YouTube Inc removed it because of violent content.
#StopTheKillingsPH is one of several topics on the crime that trended on Twitter Inc, with more than 700,000 tweets.
“We condemn what happened in Tarlac. That cop cannot invoke any defense that the killing is related to his duty,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.
“We will investigate, file charges, try and punish that policeman — no ifs, no buts,” he said, adding that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte would not protect Nuezca.
The killing underscores the impunity that prevails in the Philippines, Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said in a statement.
“It took place in the context of an enabling environment for police violence that President Duterte himself has encouraged,” Robertson said.
Nearly 5,000 alleged drug users and dealers have died from July 2016 to September 2018, while the police said in mid-2018 that more than 23,000 killings were under investigation since the start of Duterte’s term, a Human Rights Watch report last year said.
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based
REIMAGINED BY-PRODUCT: Food based on protein sourced from chicken feathers might be offered in waste-conscious restaurants first, Sorawut Kittibanthorn said When Sorawut Kittibanthorn was looking for new types of waste to recycle, the then London-based student was drawn to the millions of tonnes of chicken feathers being discarded each year. Now back home in Thailand, the 30-year-old is seeking funding to continue his research into how to convert the nutrient component found in the feathers into a powder that can be transformed into a lean, protein-rich source of edible food. “Chicken feather contains protein and if we are able to serve this protein to others in the world, the demand from everyone ... will help reduce waste,” Sorawut said. Indeed, the potential appears
Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to “point” and ask for help, researchers said in a study published yesterday. The study involved 11 kangaroos that lived in captivity, but had not been domesticated. Ten of the 11 marsupials intently gazed at researchers when they were unable to open a box containing food, the report said. Nine alternately looked at the human and at the container, as a way of pointing or gesturing toward the object, it said. “We interpreted this as a deliberate form of communication, a request for help,” Alan McElligott, the