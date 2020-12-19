British actor Jeremy Bulloch, who played infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star Wars films, has died at the age of 75.
He died on Thursday in a hospital in Tooting, south London, “following health complications, including several years living with Parkinson’s disease,” his Web site said.
“Jeremy had a long and happy life as an actor and was best known for his roles in the films Summer Holiday, Star Wars and James Bond,” it added.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Born in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, Bulloch appeared in several classic television shows in the 1970s and 80s, including Doctor Who and Robin of Sherwood, and had supporting roles in three James Bond movies.
He is best known for playing fan favorite Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi.
He landed the role after a call from his half-brother Robert Watts, who was an associate producer on The Empire Strikes Back.
“I’d never managed to give Jeremy a job on film,” Watts said in 2008, according to the StarWars.com Web site.
“So I rang him up and said, ‘If the suit fits, the part’s yours.’ He came in and it fit,” he said.
His “unforgettable performance as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has captivated audiences since he first appeared,” the official Star Wars Twitter account said.
“He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character, but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy,” it added.
Fellow Star Wars actors paid tribute to him on social media.
“Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman,” Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, wrote on Twitter.
“A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him,” he added.
Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian, wrote on Twitter: “Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy... RIP Jeremy Bulloch.”
Although Boba Fett was a relatively minor character in the films, he was a firm favorite with fans and is currently played by New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison in the popular television series The Mandalorian.
Daniel Logan, who played a young Boba Fett in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, said it brought him to tears to announce the death of Bulloch.
“RIP legend I’ll never forget all you’ve taught me!!” he posted on Instagram with a photograph of the two of them.
While Boba Fett was never seen without his helmet, Bulloch showed his face in a couple of minor parts in The Empire Strikes Back and Revenge of the Sith.
In 2018, Bulloch wrote a thank you note to fans and said he had decided to stop attending conventions “and hang up the Fett helmet.”
“In 1979, I was called onto the set of Empire Strikes Back to play Boba Fett, and since that day it has changed the entire direction of my life in such a wonderful way,” he wrote on his Web site.
“It has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to inspire so many generations of Star Wars fans. I have had over 20 years of traveling with my wife Maureen to some amazing countries and have met so many wonderful fans. Thank you all so much and we will miss you all,” he wrote.
“‘May the Force be with you always,’” he added.
Bulloch is survived by his wife, Maureen, three sons and 10 grandchildren.
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based