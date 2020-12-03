Latvians look to help Earth dodge asteroids

HIGH-PRECISION TIMERS: The technology will measure if the impact of a 500kg probe can steer an asteroid off its previous course, avoiding harm to humanity

AFP, RIGA





In a corner of the campus at Riga Technical University, a team of scientists is working on technology that could one day stop asteroids from smashing into Earth.

The high-precision timers being built by hand in the laboratory of Latvian start-up Eventech are currently being used to track satellites.

The company earlier this year won a European Space Agency (ESA) contract to develop timers that would study the possibility of redirecting an asteroid before it comes too close to our planet for comfort.

Eventech chief operations officer Pavels Razmajevs speaks during an interview at Riga Technical University in Latvia on Friday last week. Photo: AFP

NASA plans to launch the first part of the Asteroid Impact and Deflection Assessment mission — known as the Double Asteroid Redirection Test — on July 22 next year on a Space X Falcon 9 rocket.

The 500kg camera-equipped probe is to fly to an asteroid named Didymos and smash into it, trying to blow it off its current course that will see it pass near Earth sometime in 2123.

Eventech’s deep space event timers are being developed for the follow-up HERA mission, which is planned to launch five years later, to determine if the first mission succeeded.

“Our new technology that will follow on the second ESA spacecraft named HERA will measure if the first impact steered the kilometer-sized Didymos off its previous course, avoiding harm to humanity,” Eventech engineer Imants Pulkstenis said.

“It’s much more interesting to boldly go where no man has gone before than to manufacture some mundane consumer electronics for huge profit,” he added, borrowing the famous slogan from Star Trek, the 1960s science fiction TV series.

Eventech’s timers are part of a space technology tradition in the Baltic state stretching back to Soviet times when Sputnik — the first manufactured satellite to orbit the Earth — was launched in 1957.

They measure the time needed for an impulse of light to travel to an object in orbit and back.

Eventech devices can record the measurement to within a picosecond — or one-trillionth of a second — which allows astronomers to convert a time measure into a distance measurement with up to 2mm of precision.

About 10 of the timers are produced every year and they are used in observatories around the world.

They track Earth’s increasingly crowded atmosphere, filled with a new crop of private satellites alongside traditional scientific and military ones.

“Tracking them all requires tools,” Eventech chief operations officer Pavels Razmajevs said.

Eventech’s engineers said that they use analogue parts as much as possible, mainly because microchips take nanoseconds to compute the signal, which is too long for incoming measurements ranging in picoseconds.

While these timers are used for calculations on Earth, a different appliance for space missions is being developed in another corner of the same laboratory to track planetary objects from a moving space probe.

“There is no GPS data coverage available on other planets, so you have to take your own precision ranging with you,” Pulkstenis said.

Developing devices for space would be a complex task, but one Eventech’s engineers are relishing.

“Our updated technology has to withstand extreme temperatures in space and extreme cosmic radiation,” Pulkstenis said. “It’s a fun challenge.”