For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year.
The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine.
As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers.
Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where there is more harvesting pressure from people.
“Like other camouflaged plants we have studied, we thought the evolution of camouflage of this fritillary had been driven by herbivores, but we didn’t find such animals,” said Niu Yang (牛洋), of the Kunming Institute of Botany, and coauthor of the study in Current Biology. “Then we realized humans could be the reason.”
In the study by the Kunming Institute of Botany and the University of Exeter, researchers measured how closely plants from different populations matched their mountain environment and how easy they were to collect, and interviewed local people to estimate how much harvesting took place in each location.
In a computer experiment, people were found to take more time to discover the more camouflaged plants, suggesting that humans are driving the rapid evolution of this species into new color forms because better-camouflaged plants have a higher chance of survival.
Fritillaria delavayi is a perennial herb that grows leaves at a young age before producing a single flower after its fifth year every June. The bulb of the fritillary species has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for more than 2,000 years, but high prices in the past few years have led to increased harvesting.
“It’s remarkable to see how humans can have such a direct and dramatic impact on the coloration of wild organisms, not just on their survival, but on their evolution itself,” said Martin Stevens, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation at the University of Exeter. “Many plants seem to use camouflage to hide from herbivores that may eat them — but here we see camouflage evolving in response to human collectors.”
“It’s possible that humans have driven evolution of defensive strategies in other plant species, but surprisingly little research has examined this,” he said.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during US President Donald Trump’s term or risk a crisis that could escalate into military conflict. “Unless there is some basis for some cooperative action, the world will slide into a catastrophe comparable to World War I,” Kissinger said during the opening session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said military technologies available today would make such a crisis “even more difficult to control” than those of earlier eras. “America and China are
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral
HOMES TORCHED: Some people leaving the villages due to be returned to Azerbaijan set fire to their homes after stripping them clean, or exhumed graves Armenia yesterday was due to begin handing over disputed territory to Azerbaijan as part of a peace accord that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Residents of the Kalbajar district in Azerbaijan that was controlled by Armenian separatists for decades began a mass exodus of the mountainous province in the days leading up to the official withdrawal day. Journalists saw fleeing residents pile furniture and kitchenware into vehicles before leaving for Armenia and some among the departing ethnic Armenians said they had exhumed graves they feared would be desecrated by Azerbaijanis. Thick plumes of smoke were