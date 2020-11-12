Peru’s Congress head takes over as new president

CONTINUING PROTESTS: Police clashed with people in the streets outside the Congress building in Lima, reportedly arresting 30, as Manuel Merino was sworn in

AFP, LIMA





Peruvian President of Congress Manuel Merino on Tuesday assumed office as Peru’s third president in four years, amid street protests and market jitters after the impeachment of former president Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations.

Police clashed with demonstrators in the streets outside the Peruvian Congress building in Lima, as the Merino was sworn in.

Police and local media reported about 30 arrests and an unspecified number of injuries, with the authorities firing tear gas.

Police disperse demonstrators marching toward the Government Palace and the Legislative Palace in Lima on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The IDL Reporteros news site reported that a number of people were injured by pellets fired by police.

Clashes also occurred in the cities of Arequipa and Cusco.

Late on Monday, Vizcarra was dismissed in an impeachment vote and on Tuesday, he questioned the “legality and legitimacy” of his removal.

“Legality is in question because the Constitutional Court has not yet ruled and legitimacy is given by the people,” he told reporters outside his home in the capital.

Earlier, he said that he was leaving with his head “held high,” despite bribe-taking allegations that date from when he was governor of his native southern Moquegua region.

He denied any wrongdoing.

Merino, 59, takes power through July next year, the remainder of Vizcarra’s original term, and immediately pledged to respect the electoral timetable.

Peru is set to hold general and presidential elections in April next year.

Vizcarra survived a previous impeachment vote in September, charged with “moral incapacity.”

After months of internal jousting between Vizcarra and his opponents in Congress, Merino used his first speech as president to call for national unity.

Constitutionally, succession fell to Merino because Peru has not replaced former Peruvian vice president Mercedes Araoz, who resigned a year ago in the wake of a separate political crisis.

Party leaders on Tuesday seemed divided over the wisdom of removing Vizcarra in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and a crippling recession, with the financial markets nervous about whether the new government would maintain existing economic policies.

Some parties that ganged up against Vizcarra have proposed amendments to mining legislation, “suggesting a worsening of the business environment” in Peru, London-based IHS Markit said in a note.

Bank of America’s research division said that Merino “has favored populist decisions, raising future concerns about proposals not friendly to a market economy.”

Former Lima mayor George Forsythe, a likely presidential candidate, called Vizcarra’s dismissal “a coup d’etat in disguise.”

Former leftist presidential candidate Veronika Mendoza said: “What happened in Congress is shameful and outrageous,” while Lima’s Catholic archbishop, Carlos Castilo, said that the Congress lacked “a sense of proportion” in dismissing the president.

A lawmaker for the northern region of Tumbes on the border with Ecuador, Merino is a member of the center-right Accion Popular party founded by two-term former Peruvian president Fernando Belaunde, who was last in power in 1985.

Vizcarra ruled out taking legal action to try to overturn the impeachment.

“I leave the government palace as I entered two years, eight months ago: with my head held high,” he said, surrounded by his ministers on the patio of the government building. “I’m leaving with a clear conscience and with my duty fulfilled.”