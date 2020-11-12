Peruvian President of Congress Manuel Merino on Tuesday assumed office as Peru’s third president in four years, amid street protests and market jitters after the impeachment of former president Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations.
Police clashed with demonstrators in the streets outside the Peruvian Congress building in Lima, as the Merino was sworn in.
Police and local media reported about 30 arrests and an unspecified number of injuries, with the authorities firing tear gas.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The IDL Reporteros news site reported that a number of people were injured by pellets fired by police.
Clashes also occurred in the cities of Arequipa and Cusco.
Late on Monday, Vizcarra was dismissed in an impeachment vote and on Tuesday, he questioned the “legality and legitimacy” of his removal.
“Legality is in question because the Constitutional Court has not yet ruled and legitimacy is given by the people,” he told reporters outside his home in the capital.
Earlier, he said that he was leaving with his head “held high,” despite bribe-taking allegations that date from when he was governor of his native southern Moquegua region.
He denied any wrongdoing.
Merino, 59, takes power through July next year, the remainder of Vizcarra’s original term, and immediately pledged to respect the electoral timetable.
Peru is set to hold general and presidential elections in April next year.
Vizcarra survived a previous impeachment vote in September, charged with “moral incapacity.”
After months of internal jousting between Vizcarra and his opponents in Congress, Merino used his first speech as president to call for national unity.
Constitutionally, succession fell to Merino because Peru has not replaced former Peruvian vice president Mercedes Araoz, who resigned a year ago in the wake of a separate political crisis.
Party leaders on Tuesday seemed divided over the wisdom of removing Vizcarra in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and a crippling recession, with the financial markets nervous about whether the new government would maintain existing economic policies.
Some parties that ganged up against Vizcarra have proposed amendments to mining legislation, “suggesting a worsening of the business environment” in Peru, London-based IHS Markit said in a note.
Bank of America’s research division said that Merino “has favored populist decisions, raising future concerns about proposals not friendly to a market economy.”
Former Lima mayor George Forsythe, a likely presidential candidate, called Vizcarra’s dismissal “a coup d’etat in disguise.”
Former leftist presidential candidate Veronika Mendoza said: “What happened in Congress is shameful and outrageous,” while Lima’s Catholic archbishop, Carlos Castilo, said that the Congress lacked “a sense of proportion” in dismissing the president.
A lawmaker for the northern region of Tumbes on the border with Ecuador, Merino is a member of the center-right Accion Popular party founded by two-term former Peruvian president Fernando Belaunde, who was last in power in 1985.
Vizcarra ruled out taking legal action to try to overturn the impeachment.
“I leave the government palace as I entered two years, eight months ago: with my head held high,” he said, surrounded by his ministers on the patio of the government building. “I’m leaving with a clear conscience and with my duty fulfilled.”
It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons, but a briefing by US President Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel, but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop. The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent “lawyers” news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia. However, he clarified the matter, saying that the “big press conference” would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels. With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the
In March, daily images of empty supermarket shelves conjured dread as toilet paper and pantry supplies were stockpiled across the world. On Monday last week, one photograph of an empty Woolworths shelf in Melbourne, cleared of that day’s doughnuts, sparked hope. “Everyone in Melbourne’s had the same idea! Sold out donuts!” Sally Rugg, author and executive director of change.org, wrote on Twitter to her 46,000 followers. Just hours after Victoria Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first day of zero new cases and zero deaths since early June, locked-down residents started celebrating the end of the second wave of
Thai Airways has launched a special flight that would cruise over 99 holy sites, allowing passengers to chant Buddhist mantras from the sky, in its latest attempt to boost its revenue. The airline was struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the closure of Thailand’s borders has been a devastating blow. The company has launched a number of novel initiatives to raise cash in the past few months. It has put bags made from life vests and slide rafts on sale, and opened an airline-themed cafe selling in-flight meals in Bangkok and a food stall selling dough fritters. It has also opened its Airbus