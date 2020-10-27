Amid a year of contagion and turmoil, Chileans turned out Sunday to vote overwhelmingly in favor of having a constitutional convention draft a new charter to replace guiding principles imposed four decades ago under the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.
The nation’s conservative government had agreed with the center-left opposition to allow the plebiscite after the outbreak of vast street protests that erupted a year ago in frustration over inequality in pensions, education and healthcare, in what has long been one of South America’s most developed nations.
The Electoral Service on Sunday night said that with nearly all polling stations reporting, about 78 percent of the 7.4 million votes counted favored drawing up a new constitution, while just under 22 percent were opposed.
Photo: AFP
About 79 percent supported having the charter be drafted by a convention of 155 elected citizens rather than a convention with half its members elected citizens and half members of congress.
In a speech to the country, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera acknowledged the victory for those seeking a new charter, but cautioned it is only the start of a long process.
“It is the beginning of a path, which together we will have to go through to agree on a new constitution for Chile,” said Pinera, who had opposed having a new constitution, although he had conceded earlier in the day that it likely would be supported by voters.
The special convention would begin drafting a new constitution that would be submitted to voters in the middle of 2022.
As Pinera spoke, thousands of people celebrated in a central square of the capital used for festivities and protests.
Similar gatherings were held on the outskirts of Santiago.
“What happened in the social outburst is now reflected in the outcome of the plebiscite,” said one celebrant, Paulina Leon.
“I was part of the marches a year ago and I have to take care of my decision and help build a dignified constitution,” she said.
Felipe Caviedes also joined in, saying: “I am part of the social diversity that was marginalized 30 years in this country and now, at last, we can create it ourselves. Now there are real changes coming.”
French authorities yesterday said that they would close a Paris mosque as part of a clampdown on radical Islam that has yielded over a dozen arrests following the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. The mosque in a densely populated suburb northeast of Paris had disseminated a video on its Facebook page days before Friday’s gruesome murder, railing against teacher Samuel Paty’s choice of material for a class discussion on freedom of expression, a source close to the investigation said. The French Ministry of the Interior said the mosque in Pantin, which has
LONGSTANDING NEUTRALITY: The US request came as it vied for influence in Southeast Asia with China, but Indonesia has never let foreign militaries operate there Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said. US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said. Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said that he has no problem with being held responsible for the many killings under his crackdown on drugs, and that he is ready to face charges that could land him in jail, but not charges of crimes against humanity. Duterte’s televised remarks were among his clearest acknowledgement of the prospects that he could face a deluge of criminal charges for the bloody campaign he launched after taking office in the middle of 2016. Police have reported that at least 5,856 drug suspects have been killed in raids and more than 256,000 others arrested since
WEIGHING THE RISKS: One biogeochemist said that the known risks of disease from not sterilizing baby bottles outweighed that of microplastics Bottle-fed babies might ingest more than 1 million pieces of microplastics each day, new research showed on Monday, highlighting the abundance of plastics in our food products. There is growing evidence that humans consume huge numbers of the tiny particles, formed when larger pieces of plastic break down, but very little is known about the knock-on health consequences. Researchers in Ireland looked at the rate of microplastic release in 10 types of baby bottles or accessories made from polypropylene, the most commonly used plastic for food containers. They followed official guidelines from the WHO on sterilization and formula preparation conditions. Over a 21-day