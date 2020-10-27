Chilean voters back rewriting constitution

AP, SANTIAGO





Amid a year of contagion and turmoil, Chileans turned out Sunday to vote overwhelmingly in favor of having a constitutional convention draft a new charter to replace guiding principles imposed four decades ago under the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.

The nation’s conservative government had agreed with the center-left opposition to allow the plebiscite after the outbreak of vast street protests that erupted a year ago in frustration over inequality in pensions, education and healthcare, in what has long been one of South America’s most developed nations.

The Electoral Service on Sunday night said that with nearly all polling stations reporting, about 78 percent of the 7.4 million votes counted favored drawing up a new constitution, while just under 22 percent were opposed.

Demonstrators supporting constitutional reform celebrate while waiting for the official referendum results at Plaza Italia in Santiago on Sunday. Photo: AFP

About 79 percent supported having the charter be drafted by a convention of 155 elected citizens rather than a convention with half its members elected citizens and half members of congress.

In a speech to the country, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera acknowledged the victory for those seeking a new charter, but cautioned it is only the start of a long process.

“It is the beginning of a path, which together we will have to go through to agree on a new constitution for Chile,” said Pinera, who had opposed having a new constitution, although he had conceded earlier in the day that it likely would be supported by voters.

The special convention would begin drafting a new constitution that would be submitted to voters in the middle of 2022.

As Pinera spoke, thousands of people celebrated in a central square of the capital used for festivities and protests.

Similar gatherings were held on the outskirts of Santiago.

“What happened in the social outburst is now reflected in the outcome of the plebiscite,” said one celebrant, Paulina Leon.

“I was part of the marches a year ago and I have to take care of my decision and help build a dignified constitution,” she said.

Felipe Caviedes also joined in, saying: “I am part of the social diversity that was marginalized 30 years in this country and now, at last, we can create it ourselves. Now there are real changes coming.”