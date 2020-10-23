An Indian politician who rode on a buffalo to draw attention to his campaign for an upcoming state election is set to be charged with animal cruelty, police said on Wednesday.
Mohammad Parvez Mansoori, who is contesting a legislative seat in Gaya in the eastern state of Bihar for the poll starting on Wednesday next week, said that he wanted to highlight pollution levels in the city by moving around on an animal rather than in a car or on a motorbike.
However, his stunt backfired, and authorities said that he had contravened guidelines from the Indian Election Commission not to use animals for campaigning.
Photo: AFP
“It was a clear cut case of cruelty to animals and a violation of guidelines,” said Uday Kumar, a local police officer.
Photos shared on social media showed Mansoori sitting on a buffalo draped with a yellow cloth surrounded by a crowd of people.
Kumar said that Mansoori, a candidate of the Rashtriya Ulama Council, a minor party, was on Tuesday arrested and briefly detained before being released. He would be charged with animal cruelty, Kumar added.
The poll in Bihar — which has 70 million voters — is set to be one of the biggest to take place worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The election commission has warned political parties to observe social distancing during campaigning, amid media reports of large, maskless crowds at rallies.
India has recorded more than 7.7 million COVID-19 cases, the second-highest number worldwide.
Bihar is run by a coalition of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and a regional party.
