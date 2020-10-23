South Koreans are facing a shortage of a beloved dietary staple after a summer of extreme weather destroyed crops of cabbages — the main ingredient of kimchi.
In what is being described as a full-blown crisis, fields of napa, or Chinese cabbages, were wiped out in August and last month, when the Korean Peninsula was struck by typhoons, floods and landslides, sparking a sudden spike in the vegetable’s price.
The damage has left households struggling to find affordable cabbages to turn into the spicy pickle, which accompanies almost every meal in South Korea and has become a popular “superfood” around the globe, from burger fillings to pizza toppings.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The shortage, which has seen prices rise by up to 60 percent, comes just before the start of the traditional kimchi-making season, when people who prefer to make their own version season cabbages with chili powder, garlic and other ingredients before leaving it to ferment.
The communal act of making kimchi, known as kimjang, was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013.
The UN body said the tradition “forms an essential part of Korean meals, transcending class and regional differences. The collective practice of kimjang reaffirms Korean identity and is an excellent opportunity for strengthening family cooperation.”
However, this year the autumnal rite got off to a slow start after crops were ruined by an unusually long rainy season and three strong typhoons late this summer.
The cabbage shortfall is also affecting commercial producers, according to Bloomberg, with the country’s biggest kimchi maker, Daesang, saying that it has been forced to suspend online sales.
Another said it was looking for alternative supplies — possibly from China, a major cabbage exporter — to meet higher demand as more people choose to eat at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Cabbage in particular is quite sensitive to climate change and any sort of extreme weather will be detrimental to its output,” Kim Da-jung, a research fellow at the Korea Rural Economic Institute, told Bloomberg. “While prices are starting to stabilize, uncertainties over price will continue to persist until the kimjang season begins in mid-November.”
Kimchi is an indispensable part of the Korean diet, with South Koreans eating more than 2 million tonnes every year.
Though it often appears in stews and soups, no meal is considered complete without a side dish of the pungent, fermented cabbage, along with kimchi variations made from daikon radish, cucumber, perilla leaf or other seasonal vegetables.
There are an estimated 200 varieties, from the milder, crunchy version preferred in the north to the more pungent pickle commonly eaten further south.
The South Korean Cultural Heritage Administration says about 95 percent of Koreans eat kimchi more than once a day, and more than 60 percent percent have it for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
French authorities yesterday said that they would close a Paris mosque as part of a clampdown on radical Islam that has yielded over a dozen arrests following the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. The mosque in a densely populated suburb northeast of Paris had disseminated a video on its Facebook page days before Friday’s gruesome murder, railing against teacher Samuel Paty’s choice of material for a class discussion on freedom of expression, a source close to the investigation said. The French Ministry of the Interior said the mosque in Pantin, which has
A US$60 double-dose experimental coronavirus vaccine is being made available to some residents in an eastern Chinese city, health officials have said, the first details of a mass rollout for an as yet unproven vaccine. Officials in Jiaxing on Thursday said that residents aged 18 to 59 with “urgent needs” could seek consultations at clinics for a Sinovac Biotech vaccine that authorities have been giving to groups such as medical workers. The statement from Jiaxing’s center for disease control and prevention did not specify what constituted “urgent needs.” Authorities did not say how many people in the city had been given the vaccine,
LONGSTANDING NEUTRALITY: The US request came as it vied for influence in Southeast Asia with China, but Indonesia has never let foreign militaries operate there Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said. US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said. Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi
COVID-19 UNDER CONTROL: The two prime ministers agreed to ease entry bans, and allow short-term business visits and reopen flights between Vietnam and Japan Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first overseas summit since taking office last month, yesterday agreed with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China’s expanding influence in the region. In talks in Hanoi, Suga and Phuc set up a basic agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Japan has been pursuing such agreements to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations and sustain its own defense industry. Suga said that his four-day trip to Vietnam and Indonesia would be key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision