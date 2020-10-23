Cabbage shortage strikes S Korea’s kimchi culture

The Guardian, TOKYO





South Koreans are facing a shortage of a beloved dietary staple after a summer of extreme weather destroyed crops of cabbages — the main ingredient of kimchi.

In what is being described as a full-blown crisis, fields of napa, or Chinese cabbages, were wiped out in August and last month, when the Korean Peninsula was struck by typhoons, floods and landslides, sparking a sudden spike in the vegetable’s price.

The damage has left households struggling to find affordable cabbages to turn into the spicy pickle, which accompanies almost every meal in South Korea and has become a popular “superfood” around the globe, from burger fillings to pizza toppings.

Bags of domestically grown cabbages sit on a truck at a national stockpile site in Gimpo, South Korea, on Aug. 12. Photo: EPA-EFE

The shortage, which has seen prices rise by up to 60 percent, comes just before the start of the traditional kimchi-making season, when people who prefer to make their own version season cabbages with chili powder, garlic and other ingredients before leaving it to ferment.

The communal act of making kimchi, known as kimjang, was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013.

The UN body said the tradition “forms an essential part of Korean meals, transcending class and regional differences. The collective practice of kimjang reaffirms Korean identity and is an excellent opportunity for strengthening family cooperation.”

However, this year the autumnal rite got off to a slow start after crops were ruined by an unusually long rainy season and three strong typhoons late this summer.

The cabbage shortfall is also affecting commercial producers, according to Bloomberg, with the country’s biggest kimchi maker, Daesang, saying that it has been forced to suspend online sales.

Another said it was looking for alternative supplies — possibly from China, a major cabbage exporter — to meet higher demand as more people choose to eat at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cabbage in particular is quite sensitive to climate change and any sort of extreme weather will be detrimental to its output,” Kim Da-jung, a research fellow at the Korea Rural Economic Institute, told Bloomberg. “While prices are starting to stabilize, uncertainties over price will continue to persist until the kimjang season begins in mid-November.”

Kimchi is an indispensable part of the Korean diet, with South Koreans eating more than 2 million tonnes every year.

Though it often appears in stews and soups, no meal is considered complete without a side dish of the pungent, fermented cabbage, along with kimchi variations made from daikon radish, cucumber, perilla leaf or other seasonal vegetables.

There are an estimated 200 varieties, from the milder, crunchy version preferred in the north to the more pungent pickle commonly eaten further south.

The South Korean Cultural Heritage Administration says about 95 percent of Koreans eat kimchi more than once a day, and more than 60 percent percent have it for breakfast, lunch and dinner.