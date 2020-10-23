South Korean Minister of Finance Hong Nam-ki, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up deposits.
Hong is also faced with broadening his search, as the average deposit where he lives 20 minutes from parliament has soared by one-third since his housing rules took effect in July, with the irony of his predicament setting the Internet alight.
“Worse comes to worst, he can camp by the Presidential Blue House, right?” one user wrote on a real-estate forum.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Seoul apartment prices have risen more than 50 percent since South Korean President Moon Jae-in inherited loosened mortgage rules from the previous administration three years ago.
To slow buy-to-rent demand, the Housing Lease Protection Act, led by Hong, capped increases of jeonse deposits at 5 percent and allowed tenants to extend standard two-year contracts for another two, unless landlords themselves move into the property.
Jeonse is a lump-sum returnable deposit paid instead of monthly rent.
The act led to an unprecedented shortage of jeonse housing nationwide as landlords sought to empty properties ahead of July so they could increase deposits for new tenants, expecting not to be able to raise them again for four years.
In Hong’s case, his lease ends in January, at which time his landlord is set to move into the property, said a realtor citing an industry database, echoing local media reports.
“My fellow landlords, let’s not rent out to Hong, let him suffer!” wrote a landlord on the popular real-estate forum. “Let’s make him feel what the government has done!”
For a comparable apartment with three bedrooms in Hong’s complex in Seoul’s up-market Mapo area, he faces deposits that have surged 32 percent in three months to 830 million won (US$731,310), Naver Real Estate data showed.
Hong, who has served the government for more than 30 years, had a net worth of 1.06 billion won at the end of December last year, government data showed.
Hong is one of a group of senior officials popularly blamed for failing to curb runaway home prices in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, even after more than 20 rounds of mortgage curbs and other steps during Moon’s tenure.
In that time, median Seoul apartment prices have risen more than 50 percent, KB Bank data showed.
His forced move opened a geyser of schadenfreude, with South Koreans struggling to find affordable housing mocking Hong for being a victim of his own making.
“Dear Hong, come and live in my place. I’ll give you a good deal,” one netizen said.
“Hong’s so smart. Way to go bro. Keep playing the victim and demand a bigger job from Moon,” another wrote.
French authorities yesterday said that they would close a Paris mosque as part of a clampdown on radical Islam that has yielded over a dozen arrests following the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. The mosque in a densely populated suburb northeast of Paris had disseminated a video on its Facebook page days before Friday’s gruesome murder, railing against teacher Samuel Paty’s choice of material for a class discussion on freedom of expression, a source close to the investigation said. The French Ministry of the Interior said the mosque in Pantin, which has
A US$60 double-dose experimental coronavirus vaccine is being made available to some residents in an eastern Chinese city, health officials have said, the first details of a mass rollout for an as yet unproven vaccine. Officials in Jiaxing on Thursday said that residents aged 18 to 59 with “urgent needs” could seek consultations at clinics for a Sinovac Biotech vaccine that authorities have been giving to groups such as medical workers. The statement from Jiaxing’s center for disease control and prevention did not specify what constituted “urgent needs.” Authorities did not say how many people in the city had been given the vaccine,
LONGSTANDING NEUTRALITY: The US request came as it vied for influence in Southeast Asia with China, but Indonesia has never let foreign militaries operate there Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said. US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said. Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi
COVID-19 UNDER CONTROL: The two prime ministers agreed to ease entry bans, and allow short-term business visits and reopen flights between Vietnam and Japan Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first overseas summit since taking office last month, yesterday agreed with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China’s expanding influence in the region. In talks in Hanoi, Suga and Phuc set up a basic agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Japan has been pursuing such agreements to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations and sustain its own defense industry. Suga said that his four-day trip to Vietnam and Indonesia would be key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision