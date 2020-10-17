White South African farmers and rival black protesters yesterday demonstrated in the central town of Senekal over a murder case that has reignited racial tensions still simmering 26 years after the end of apartheid.
The killing of Brendan Horner, a white man whose body was found tied to a pole at his farm in Free State Province, sparked riots at the start of this month, which prompted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a statement urging South Africans to “resist attempts... to mobilize communities along racial lines.”
The farmers, who accuse the government of failing to protect them from violent crime, started arriving in pickup trucks ahead of a court hearing in Senekal for Horner’s two suspected killers. The farmers mostly wore khaki shirts and shorts, and a few wore military outfits.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We are getting tired now of all the farm murders,” said Geoffrey Marais, 30, a livestock trader from Delmas, where a woman was strangled to death two weeks ago.
“Enough is enough. [The government] must start to prioritize these crimes,” he said.
The radical Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who represent poor black South Africans who feel left out of the country’s post-apartheid prosperity, staged a counter-march attended by thousands of protesters.
They work the group’s trademark red shirts and berets in the town center.
Police separated the two groups with razor wire in one street, but they regrouped and faced off in another area as police helicopters hovered overhead.
Despite the tensions, there were no reports of violence.
The EFF blames South Africa’s problems on what it says is a continued stranglehold of the economy by whites.
Several buses full of EFF supporters drove past the farmers singing “kill the boer [farmer]” out of the window as they headed into town.
“We are not scared of them. We are going to get them on Friday. We are going to face white men face to face,” the EFF’s firebrand leader Julius Malema was quoted as saying in the local press this week.
“I’m here because of white people... taking advantage of us,” said EFF supporter Khaya Langile, who came from the Johannesburg township of Soweto.
Tensions have been heightened by a government plan to expropriate white-owned land without compensation as part of an effort to redress economic inequalities that remain stark a quarter of a century after the end of apartheid.
About 70 percent of privately owned farmland in South Africa is owned by whites, who make up less than 9 percent of the country’s population of 58 million.
