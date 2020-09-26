Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah would not be granting an audience to anyone for a week as he is under observation at a hospital, a palace official said yesterday, as Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim seeks a meeting with him to form a new government.
Anwar on Wednesday said that he has secured a “strong, formidable” majority in the Malaysian parliament to oust Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. However, he has to convince the king that he has the numbers to form a government.
The political turmoil comes just seven months after the power struggle that led to Muhyiddin took his post and could delay efforts to stabilize the economy reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: Reuters
Muhyiddin, who has a razor-thin majority in parliament, has dismissed Anwar’s claims of a majority and challenged him to prove it through the constitutional process.
The Malaysian king plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but he could also appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority in parliament.
The king could also dissolve parliament and trigger general elections on the prime minister’s advice.
“His Majesty has been advised by his doctors to remain at [hospital] for seven days for observation. So until then, he will not have any meetings,” Palace Comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said.
Anwar was scheduled to meet with the king on Tuesday, but the appointment had to be canceled as the king was unwell and had to be taken to hospital.
No major political party has come out in Anwar’s support, but the leader of the United Malays National Organisation, the largest party in the ruling coalition, said that there had been defections to Anwar’s camp.
In a campaign speech in Sabah state, Muhyiddin again questioned Anwar’s claim that he has a majority, national news agency Bernama reported.
“He made a statement and when asked on the number supporting him and who have given their statutory declaration of support, he merely said to wait for the answer,” Muhyiddin said.
