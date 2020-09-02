Manila not to stop projects with Chinese companies

Reuters, MANILA





The Philippines would not halt infrastructure projects involving Chinese firms blacklisted by ally the US and would make its own decisions, not those of a foreign power, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said yesterday.

Duterte would not follow Washington’s move to sanction Chinese firms involved in building and militarizing artificial South China Sea islands, because infrastructure was a national priority, his spokesman Harry Roque said.

‘NOT A VASSAL’

“We are not a vassal state of any foreign power and we will pursue our national interest,” Roque told a regular news conference. “Our national interest is to ensure flagship projects are completed.”

Duterte has a race against time to make headway in his US$180 billion infrastructure overhaul, which is fraught with complications.

The US, a defense treaty ally of the Philippines, has blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals over the building of military facilities on submerged reefs in disputed waters, escalating tensions with Beijing.

The Philippine minister of foreign affairs had recommended that his government terminate deals with those entities.

Duterte’s non-intervention could cause some friction, as several of China’s islands challenge his country’s interests, most notably Mischief Reef (Meiji Reef, 美濟礁), built within its 200 nautical mile (370km) exclusive economic zone and equipped with missiles capable of striking the Philippines.

Among firms involved are China Communications Construction Co, which has teamed up with a Philippine partner for a US$10 billion airport project, and its subsidiary, China Harbour Engineering Co, which is partnering on a US$1.2 billion reclamation project with the firm of tycoon Dennis Uy, Duterte’s associate and biggest election campaign donor.

FAMILY TIES

China Harbour is also to partner with the Philippines’ richest family on a separate US$1.86 billion reclamation venture.

Opposition lawmaker Risa Hontiveros yesterday filed a Senate resolution to investigate possible collusion by Filipinos over China’s artificial islands.

“It is not hard to suspect dubious engagement by either party,” Hontiveros said.