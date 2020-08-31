Thousands of tearful Shiite pilgrims wearing gloves and masks yesterday flooded Iraq’s holy city of Karbalah to mark Ashura, one of the largest Muslim gatherings since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Ashura, on the 10th day of the mourning month of Muharram, commemorates the killing of the Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussein at the Battle of Karbalah in 680 AD — the defining moment of Islam’s confessional schism.
Typically, millions of Shiites flock to the golden-domed shrine where Hussein’s remains are buried, to pray and cry, shoulder-to-shoulder.
Photo: Reuters
With COVID-19 numbers spiking worldwide, this year’s commemoration is subdued.
Small clusters of pilgrims gathered in the vast courtyards outside the main mosque, wearing the customary mourning color of black and the new addition of masks an gloves.
Wading through the crowds were teams of shrine employees spraying disinfectant mist through long, thin hoses or distributing masks to any barefaced visitor.
To be allowed into the shrine, people must first have their temperatures taken at gray gates that resemble metal detectors.
Inside, signs on the floor indicate the proper distance that should be kept between worshipers as they pray.
Rolls of nylon sheets prevent people from kissing the walls, a habitual sign of reverence.
In the enclave where Hussein is buried, pilgrims press their unmasked faces up against the ornate grille separating them from the mausoleum. Many visitors are crying or sniffling, wiping their faces with bare hands — oblivious that this is one way in which they could spread the virus.
There were notably fewer pilgrims this year as authorities in Iraq, other Shiite-majority countries and the UN urged people to mark the holiday at home.
Neighboring Iran, which usually sends tens of thousands of pilgrims to Karbalah, is the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country, with more than 21,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Tehran banned the usual Ashura marches, indoor ceremonies, musical performances and banquets, instead broadcasting the various religious rituals on state television.
Even Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed alone, according to images published by his office that showed him wearing a mask in the vast, empty mosque at his residence.
In Afghanistan and Pakistan, health authorities have reported a fall in new virus cases, but security remained a top concern, as Ashura has often been tainted by mass violence targeting Shiite Muslims.
Many have opted for scaled-down family gatherings, but some processions leading up to Ashura saw thousands turn out, and larger crowds were expected yesterday.
“It’s not possible that anyone would be infected with the virus,” said Israr Hussain Shah, a Shiite devotee in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.
“Rather people come to heal and protect themselves, whether that’s a virus of faith or a sickness,” he said.
In crisis-hit Lebanon, which has seen a severe COVID-19 spike this month, powerful Shiite movements Hezbollah and Amal scrapped large Ashura processions.
They asked the faithful to follow sermons online and through Hezbollah-linked media channels.
Iraq has the second-highest regional toll with close to 7,000 deaths.
Last week, the WHO warned that COVID-19 cases in Iraq were rising at an “alarming rate” and said the nation should take action to end the community outbreak “at all costs.”
“Mass assemblies of people should not take place at this stage,” the WHO said.
All of Iraq’s provinces had seen a steady spike in cases, with Karbalah logging a record-high 336 cases on Aug. 21, the day that Muharram began.
The province had been closed to nonresidents for months, but two days before Ashura, authorities lifted restrictions to allow Iraqis to enter.
Still, some opted for a quiet ceremony at home, including Abu Ali in the packed Baghdad district of Sadr City.
“My children, grandchildren and I go to Karbala every year, but this year we were afraid of corona,” he said.
“Imam Hussein wouldn’t want us to throw ourselves into an inferno,” he said.
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough