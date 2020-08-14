French luxury brand Cartier is facing online mockery in China over a Valentine-themed advertisement that appears to show a gay couple who are described in a caption as depicting “father-son” love.
Cartier posted a video on Sina Weibo this week promoting its “Trinity” ring, which the brand described in the video’s caption as representing the “bond of love” — ahead of Qixi Festival, or Lovers’ Day, which falls on Aug. 25 this year.
The video showed groups of people laughing and embracing each other, including a man and a woman holding hands, two women lying on the ground together, and two young men riding bicycles while wearing matching rings.
The English tagline asks: “How far would you go for love?”
Many viewers interpreted the video, which did not specify the relationships between the people depicted, as showing gay and lesbian couples alongside a heterosexual couple.
PRIDE?
The top comment on Cartier’s Weibo post was a user who said: “I feel like this supports LGBT” — to which hundreds of other users responded with messages of support and praise, as well as pride-flag emojis.
However, a caption published by Cartier’s online store on Alibaba’s Tmall platform under a photograph of the same two men prompted confusion and ridicule, especially as the pair appeared to be a similar age.
The caption, which read “father and son, bound by love, enjoying life’s journey,” was “inconsistent” with the romantic photograph, users on popular online forum Douban said.
Online content in China, especially content depicting LGBT people, is subject to heavy and often arbitrarily applied censorship.
In recent years, censors have muted discussions on social media, banned homosexuality in films and even prevented the sale of rainbow-themed items online.
However, Cartier’s apparent caution has backfired.
“Ahahahahaha, gay love has been turned into incest,” one Douban user wrote.
“If they’re father and son, why are they buying matching rings?” another asked.
“So unnecessary,” one LGBT-focused Weibo account wrote.
Cartier, which did not immediately comment on the issue, is the latest in a long line of foreign brands whose marketing campaigns in China have gone awry.
FASHION FOULS
Luxury fashion brands Versace, Coach and Givenchy all apologized last year for making perceived affronts to China’s national sovereignty with T-shirts listing Hong Kong and Taiwan as separate countries, while Italy’s Dolce & Gabbana faced a boycott in 2018 over racially offensive social media posts.
Earlier this week, French brand Balenciaga’s retro 1990s-themed Qixi Festival ad campaign was criticized by state-run tabloid Global Times as being “behind the times” and “just a perfunctory effort.”
FRENCH AID: Paris has sent a navy ship and aircraft from Reunion Island with some pollution control equipment, but rough seas are spreading the oil spill The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean yesterday apologized for a major oil spill, which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster, as police prepared to board the ship. The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. “We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Mitsui OSK Lines executive vice president Akihiko Ono said at a news conference in Tokyo. The company would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue,” he said. At least 1,000 tonnes of
They stand as eyesores to most passers-by and potential public health risks to authorities, decaying buildings wrapped in tangles of exposed wire, studded with protruding leaky plastic pipes, vegetation billowing from cracks and terraces where particulates from polluted air have accumulated over time. With skyscrapers and ultramodern developments on every side, some of these “nail houses” are also sitting on land worth millions of dollars in Shenzhen’s inferno of a property market, where new-unit and second-hand home prices rival London. In battles over land and development, the nail house phenomenon has become widespread throughout China over the past two decades, with owners
An Italian alpine resort on Friday remained on high alert over fears that a vast chunk of a glacier on the slopes of the Mont Blanc massif could plummet in high temperatures. “No one gets through! No cars, bikes or pedestrians,” was the message at a checkpoint where an automatic barrier and two guards blocked the small road snaking up into a lush valley below the Planpincieux glacier, near the town of Courmayeur and the Italian-French border. The blockade has largely been greeted with contempt by the locals, one of whom said: “It’s a joke.” The huge ice block measuring around 500,000 cubic
SHOW OF SOLIDARITY: The publisher’s ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper has had to raise the number of copies printed from 70,000 to 550,000 to meet a huge surge in demand They have occupied Hong Kong’s central business district, marched by the hundreds of thousands through the territory’s streets and endured tear gas and pepper spray in pitched battles with riot police. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy supporters are now wielding a new protest weapon: their stock-market trading accounts. To show support for Jimmy Lai (黎智英), the publisher and outspoken government critic who was on Monday arrested under the territory’s new national security legislation, Hong Kongers have been piling into shares of his media company Next Digital. The result: a more than 1,100 percent surge in two days that propelled the stock to a seven-year