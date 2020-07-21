King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has been admitted to a hospital in Riyadh early yesterday for medical tests, the second elderly ruler of an oil-rich Persian Gulf nation to be hospitalized in less than a week.
The 84-year-old monarch was undergoing medical tests at King Faisal Specialist Hospital after being diagnosed with an inflamed gallbladder, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a statement from the royal court. There were no further details about his condition.
On Sunday, Kuwait abruptly announced that its 91-year-old emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed Al Sabah, was admitted to hospital the previous day for checkups and underwent a “successful surgery.”
Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed Al Sabah temporarily assumed some of his functions and duties.
The hospitalizations of the elderly rulers add to the uncertainty that has beset the leading oil producers as they try to battle the twin crises of crude market turmoil and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saudi officials have previously said King Salman is in good physical health and have dismissed speculation that he would abdicate in favor of his son, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
However, in practice, it is the crown prince who is the country’s de facto ruler, having been elevated to that position by his father and invested with vast powers over the heads of more senior royals in a seismic shift in the kingdom’s policies.
Salman’s hospitalization forced the postponement of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s visit yesterday. The visit, which was to have been Kadhimi’s first foreign trip since his appointment in May, would be put off “until the King is discharged from the hospital,” Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Twitter.
An advance delegation from Iraq had already arrived in Riyadh on Sunday.
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the
‘UNFOUNDED RISKS’: A Chinese government spokeswoman said that Beijing would fully and seriously evaluate this incident and take all measures to safeguard its firms China would take necessary measures in response to Britain’s “discriminatory” ban on Huawei Technologies Co, which has severely damaged Beijing’s investment confidence in the country, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. “China is evaluating the UK actions that have betrayed free trade principles and will take necessary measures to resolutely defend Chinese firms’ legal rights,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said during a weekly briefing, without giving details. Gao urged Britain to “correct its wrong behavior” and protect its good trade ties with China. Washington accuses Huawei, the biggest maker of switching gear for phone and Internet companies, of being a security