Rulers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait hospitalized

Bloomberg





King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has been admitted to a hospital in Riyadh early yesterday for medical tests, the second elderly ruler of an oil-rich Persian Gulf nation to be hospitalized in less than a week.

The 84-year-old monarch was undergoing medical tests at King Faisal Specialist Hospital after being diagnosed with an inflamed gallbladder, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a statement from the royal court. There were no further details about his condition.

On Sunday, Kuwait abruptly announced that its 91-year-old emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed Al Sabah, was admitted to hospital the previous day for checkups and underwent a “successful surgery.”

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed Al Sabah temporarily assumed some of his functions and duties.

The hospitalizations of the elderly rulers add to the uncertainty that has beset the leading oil producers as they try to battle the twin crises of crude market turmoil and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi officials have previously said King Salman is in good physical health and have dismissed speculation that he would abdicate in favor of his son, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

However, in practice, it is the crown prince who is the country’s de facto ruler, having been elevated to that position by his father and invested with vast powers over the heads of more senior royals in a seismic shift in the kingdom’s policies.

Salman’s hospitalization forced the postponement of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s visit yesterday. The visit, which was to have been Kadhimi’s first foreign trip since his appointment in May, would be put off “until the King is discharged from the hospital,” Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Twitter.

An advance delegation from Iraq had already arrived in Riyadh on Sunday.