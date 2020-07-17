US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assails China almost every day, but he says his dog is not part of his campaign.
Pompeo raised eyebrows among students of the social media tea leaves when he posted a photograph of his dog looking ready to tear into a Winnie the Pooh toy.
“Mercer and all of her favorite toys!” dog-loving Pompeo wrote on his personal Twitter account.
Photo: screen grab from Twitter
Chinese social media users have frequently used the bear as a meme for Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), although Beijing’s thorough censors have little sense of humor about it.
Asked in a radio interview on Wednesday whether this was “Winnie the Pooh-gate,” Pompeo appeared oblivious.
“No, I imagine there were a series of stuffed animals and they were equally distributed for Mercer’s benefit,” Pompeo told radio host Simon Conway in Iowa.
When told that the BBC had run a story musing about a deeper meaning, Pompeo laughed and said: “I hadn’t seen that.”
A.A. Milne’s loveable, but slow-witted bear with a weakness for honey was picked up as a meme after pictures were published of Xi alongside more slender former US president Barack Obama, who drew comparisons to Pooh’s friend Tigger.
China has since sought to scrub the meme from Internet accessible inside the nation.
Beijing in 2018 rejected the release of the Disney film Christopher Robin, which stars the bear.
‘SUICIDE’: Media reports said Park Won-soon went missing on Thursday after a staff member filed a sexual harassment claim against him this week Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, viewed as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election, was found dead of an apparent suicide hours after he was reported missing, police said, adding that he was the subject of an undisclosed investigation. In a note he is thought to have left behind on his desk, Park offered his apologies. “I thank everyone who was with me in my life. I apologize to my family for only making them suffer from pain,” according to the note that was released by his office yesterday. Park, in his letter, asked to be cremated and have his remains spread
RISKY BUSINESS: The Chinese firm has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of 5G equipment not covered by US sanctions, but fears a wider ban could be announced in the UK Huawei Technologies Co believes it can supply 5G hardware unaffected by US sanctions to the UK for the next five years, sidestepping the expected conclusion of British emergency review on Tuesday. The company has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of kit, but fears a wider ban on its equipment is to be unveiled to placate rebel British Conservative Party lawmakers, who say that the Chinese supplier represents a national security risk. The British government on Friday said that it was “very likely” that British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden would make a statement to parliament on Tuesday
Scientists in Singapore are hoping to perfect a new method of power generation driven largely by shadows, with the hope that it could one day help highly urbanized cities power themselves. The shadow-effect energy generator (SEG) being developed by the National University of Singapore has the potential to harness power like solar cells, but without needing open spaces with uninterrupted light. To work effectively, the SEG requires both light and dark and, like solar panels, relies on light to shine on silicon to energize electrons. However, using panels that feature a thin layer of either gold, silver, platinum or tungsten, the difference in
ALLEGED CONFLICT INTEREST: Two family members of the Canadian PM have received money from an organization that was later granted a larg e federal project For the third time in as many years, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday found himself at the center of a political firestorm — this time over the awarding of a lucrative government contract to a charity that also paid hefty sums to members of his family. Canada’s Conservative opposition has demanded a police investigation to uncover whether fraud was committed in the granting of the C$900 million (US$662.064 million) contract to WE Charity in June. The organization has admitted paying nearly C$300,000 to Trudeau’s mother, brother and wife for speaking engagements. Trudeau said he had part in negotiations with the charity