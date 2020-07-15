When FBI agents showed up at British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s secluded New Hampshire estate to arrest her, she ran to another room, forcing agents to break through the front door.
The British socialite, who was living on the property she bought via an anonymous limited liability company (LLC), had a cellphone wrapped in tin foil — apparently to avoid it being tracked. She also had round-the-clock security made up of former UK military personnel who fetched things for her using a credit card issued by the LLC.
Those are just some of the measures federal prosecutors say Maxwell, 58, took to hide from law enforcement when she was arrested July 2 on sex-trafficking charges linked to her association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
In a court filing on Monday, the government cited those details in its fight to keep Maxwell locked up before her trial, saying that she had spent the past year “hiding” from law enforcement and has access to “extraordinary financial resources” that would allow her to flee the country is she was freed.
A federal judge was yesterday scheduled to consider whether to grant Maxwell’s request to be released from a Brooklyn, New York, lockup on US$5 million bond to live under house arrest until her trial.
Her defense team argued for her release, citing her long ties to the US, where she has lived to decades.
However, prosecutors on Monday reiterated that the daughter of British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell remains a high risk to flee the country to avoid prison.
“She has demonstrated her ability to evade detection, and the victims of the defendant’s crimes seek her detention,” the US said in its filing.
If she flees to France, where she also has citizenship, Maxwell would not be sent back to the US for trial because the country does not extradite its citizens to the US for prosecution.
Maxwell is accused of luring girls as young as 14 for sexual encounters with Epstein and engaging in some of the abuse.
FOX HUNT: To suppress dissent, Chinese living abroad that Xi Jinping sees as threats are told to either return to China or commit suicide, Christopher Wray said Chinese agents have been pursuing hundreds of Chinese nationals living in the US in an effort to force their return, as part of a global campaign against the country’s diaspora, known as Operation Fox Hunt, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday. In a speech about the security threat posed by China, during which he said Beijing’s counterintelligence work was the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality,” Wray gave the example of one Fox Hunt target who was given a choice of going back to China or killing themselves. Fox Hunt was launched
INTERNET CURBS: People are rushing to erase their digital footprints after police given powers over online activity, although it might take years for the full effect to be felt At midnight on Tuesday, the Great Firewall of China, the vast apparatus that limits the country’s Internet, appeared to descend on Hong Kong. Unveiling expanded police powers as part of contentious new national security legislation, the Hong Kong government enabled police to censor online speech, and force Internet service providers to hand over user information and shut down platforms. Many residents, already anxious since the legislation took effect last week, rushed to erase their digital footprint of any signs of dissent or support for the past year of protests. Hong Kong Legislator Charles Mok (莫乃光), a pro-democracy member of the Legislative
‘SUICIDE’: Media reports said Park Won-soon went missing on Thursday after a staff member filed a sexual harassment claim against him this week Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, viewed as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election, was found dead of an apparent suicide hours after he was reported missing, police said, adding that he was the subject of an undisclosed investigation. In a note he is thought to have left behind on his desk, Park offered his apologies. “I thank everyone who was with me in my life. I apologize to my family for only making them suffer from pain,” according to the note that was released by his office yesterday. Park, in his letter, asked to be cremated and have his remains spread
RISKY BUSINESS: The Chinese firm has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of 5G equipment not covered by US sanctions, but fears a wider ban could be announced in the UK Huawei Technologies Co believes it can supply 5G hardware unaffected by US sanctions to the UK for the next five years, sidestepping the expected conclusion of British emergency review on Tuesday. The company has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of kit, but fears a wider ban on its equipment is to be unveiled to placate rebel British Conservative Party lawmakers, who say that the Chinese supplier represents a national security risk. The British government on Friday said that it was “very likely” that British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden would make a statement to parliament on Tuesday