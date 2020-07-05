Pubs in England reopened yesterday for the first time since late March, bringing cheer to drinkers and the industry, but fears of public disorder and fresh COVID-19 cases.
The move is part of a wider government plan to relaunch the hospitality, tourism and culture sectors, and help the UK economy recover from more than three months of lockdown.
Restaurants, cinemas, galleries, museums, libraries and hairdressers can all welcome back the public, as can hotels, campsites, bed-and-breakfast, and self-catering accommodation.
Photo: Bloomberg
Motoring body the RAC predicted the busiest weekend so far this year, with an estimated 10.5 million drivers on the roads, as overnight stays are allowed again.
However, the focus of the reopening was on pubs, which have played an integral part in British social and cultural life for centuries.
“We are all expecting it to be a historic day for the industry,” said Clive Watson, founder of the City Pub Group, which operates 47 pubs in southern England and Wales. “It’s been incredibly tough for us and for our customers, so we hope this can provide a much-needed boost.”
The first nationwide closure of pubs since the Great Plague of 1665 has contributed to a record slump in beer sales and compounded existing financial difficulties in the sector.
Takings could be up nearly 75 percent to ￡210 million (US$262 million), according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a think tank.
It predicted 6.5 million customers — 1.5 million more than a usual weekend.
The British Beer and Pub Association said it hoped 80 percent of England’s 28,000 pubs could open, but it could take 12 months or more for trade to return to normal.
“If 10 percent of them are profitable, that will be a surprise to us,” said chief executive Emma McClarkin, adding that up to 18,000 were at risk of closure by the year end.
Some pubs are adopting a wait-and-see approach, as several surveys indicated that many people were hesitant about mixing in larger groups.
In Newcastle, northeast England, where pubs are normally packed at weekends, just one in three city center pubs, bars and restaurants would be open, the local council said.
“We are genuinely concerned that this could be a day of total chaos for the pub trade,” the owners of the popular Tyne Bar on the city’s Quayside said in a tweet. “We’ve decided it’s not worth the risk.”
Government guidelines insist on “minimum contact” between staff and customers, with table service only.
Drinkers would also have to give contact details in case of any outbreak.
The UK has had more than 44,000 deaths in the outbreak — the third-highest in the world — and concern remains about a second spike of infections as the lockdown is eased.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for the public to use common sense.
“My message is, let’s not blow this now, folks,” he told LBC radio on Friday.
He defended a weekend reopening, despite concerns that the so-called “Super Saturday” could see raucous New Year’s Eve-style celebrations to mark the end of lockdown.
The hospitality industry and the emergency services have warned the public not to overdo it.
Brian Booth, chairman of West Yorkshire Police Federation representing rank-and-file officers, said that alcohol fueled crime and added pressure on overstretched health services.
Local accident and emergency departments were “akin to a circus full of drunken clowns” before the outbreak.
“We do not need this once again,” he added.
Other officers said they were “praying for rain” to reduce crowds.
TARNISHED LEGACY: Woodrow Wilson served as the university’s president before becoming the US’ 28th leader, but his racism was ‘significant and consequential’ Princeton University is removing former US president Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges after trustees concluded that the 28th president’s “racist thinking and policies” made him “an inappropriate namesake.” The Ivy League school’s trustees made the decision on Friday, according to a statement on Saturday. It comes at a time of widespread rethinking of the US’ racial legacy. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, energized by a series of high-profile deaths of black Americans, has resulted in the removal of Confederate monuments, flags and symbols of racism across the US. Deleting Wilson’s name at Princeton
‘FULLY ENCLOSED’: Residents of Anxin County would be confined to their homes and would only be allowed out once a day to buy necessities such as food and medicine China yesterday imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people near the capital to contain a fresh COVID-19 cluster as authorities warned the outbreak was still “severe and complicated.” After China largely brought the virus under control, hundreds have been infected in Beijing and cases have emerged in Hebei Province. Health officials said that Anxin County — about 150km from Beijing — would be “fully enclosed and controlled,” the same strict measures imposed at the height of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan earlier this year. Only one person from each family would be allowed to go out once a
Japan said it opposed changes to the G7 nations as it pushed back against a reform plan by US President Donald Trump that would have rival South Korea this year join in an expanded meeting. Tokyo has told the US it stands against South Korea’s participation on the grounds of differences in policy on China and North Korea, Kyodo News reported this weekend, citing more than one source related to Japanese and US diplomacy. Japan also wants to maintain its status as the only Asian country in the group, the news agency added. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday told reporters that
The onset of summer has sparked a rise in incidents of “mask rage” in South Korea as more hot and bothered commuters either refuse to wear face coverings or leave parts of their faces exposed. In South Korea, Japan and other countries in East Asia, widespread mask wearing has been cited as one possible explanation for the region’s relative success in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control. South Korea, one of the first countries outside China to be affected by the virus, flattened the coronavirus curve in April, although it is now struggling with dozens of daily cases, mainly in and around