Indian upsets wife, kids by bequeathing land to elephants

AFP, PATNA, India





An Indian landowner has left most of his land to two elephants he said saved his life from gun-toting criminals, a decision that has upset his wife and children.

Akhtar Imam, from a village in Bihar state, said that he changed his will to bequeath 2.5 hectares of land to “Moti” (Pearl) and “Rani” (Queen).

“I simply don’t want hardship for my Moti and Rani, who are no less my family,” Imam, 50, said as he bathed the elephants on a hot day. “I don’t want my elephants to face the fate of orphaned or abandoned captive elephants, who die on the streets or in deserted fields due to lack of proper care.”

Imam, who runs a wildlife trust, raised Moti, 20, and Rani, 15, after they were born to another domesticated elephant.

Each elephant has two staff looking after them day and night, and roam his property freely.

He said his love for the pair grew even more when they saved him from “gun-carrying criminals,” who he said tried to kill him last year while he slept.

“When I opened my door to see why the elephants were trumpeting, I saw they were chasing criminals nearby,” Imam said. “I am alive due to my elephants, who had worked like bodyguards to me.”

Imam said that he would also bequeath a smaller amount of land and his house to his wife and children, but they were not entirely happy.

“They don’t understand that the elephants are not a showpiece for me... My relationship with elephants is life-long. We love each other,” he said. “Human greed is endless, even if you give them the whole world it’s not enough.”

His wife and children declined to comment.

Imam’s gesture came as controversy raged in India over the death of a pregnant elephant after eating fruit laced with explosives in Kerala state.

Asian elephants are listed as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List.

Of the 45,000 remaining, about one-third live in captivity. Some live well into their 70s.