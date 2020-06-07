World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Actress nicked by chainsaw

Cate Blanchett has sustained a cut to the head following a chainsaw accident at her home in East Sussex. The Oscar-winning actor, who relocated from Sydney to Crowborough last year, was asked how lockdown was going by former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard on her podcast last week. “I’m fine,” Blanchett said. “I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t. Apart from the little nick to the head, I’m fine.” Gillard said: ‘Be very careful with that chainsaw. You’ve got a very famous head, I don’t think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it.”

SOUTH KOREA

North threatens to shut office

In the latest blow for inter-Korean cooperation, North Korea threatened to permanently shut a liaison office with the South as it continued to condemn its rival for failing to prevent advocates from sending anti-North Korean leaflets across the border. The statement by the Workers’ Party of Korea on Friday came a day after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong, said her country would end a military agreement reached with the South in 2018 to reduce tensions if Seoul fails to stop the advocates. Kim Yo-jong also said Pyongyang could permanently shut the office and a joint factory park in the border town of Kaesong, which have been symbols of reconciliation between the two countries. Desperate to save a faltering diplomacy, Seoul said it would push new laws to ban advocates from flying leaflets by balloon to the North.

RUSSIA

Spill caused by warming

An unprecedented fuel spill that has polluted huge stretches of Arctic rivers was caused by melting permafrost, officials said on Friday, ordering a review of infrastructure in vulnerable zones. The spill — which has colored remote tundra waterways with bright red patches visible from space — has highlighted the danger of climate change for the country as areas locked by permafrost for centuries thaw amid warmer temperatures. News of the cause of the accident came amid a huge cleanup effort outside the Arctic city of Norilsk, which President Vladimir Putin said should be bankrolled by metals giant Norilsk Nickel.

CHINA

Travel warning issued

The country has advised its citizens not to visit Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence against Asians, in what appears to be Beijing’s latest attempt to punish the country for advocating an investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic. A notice issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday said there has “been an increase in words and deeds of racial discrimination and acts of violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia, due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.”

FRANCE

Militant leader killed

The country’s security forces have killed the leader of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, Algerian Abdelmalek Droukdel, in northern Mali, the Minister of Defense Florence Parly said on Friday. Droukdel was killed on Thursday near the Algerian border, where the group has bases from which it has carried out attacks and abductions of Westerners in the sub-Saharan Sahel zone, Parly said. “Many close associates” of Droukdel — who commanded several affiliate extremist groups across the lawless region — were also “neutralized,” she added.