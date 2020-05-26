Virus Outbreak: Choreographers provide digital stage for dancers

AP, JAKARTA





Before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, this year seemed fated to be a great year for Siko Setyanto’s dance career: touring Germany and South Korea, performances in Indonesia, classes and more classes.

Now this man in motion has spent more than two months holed up at home with his wife.

“For dancers, it is like the blood line stopped in our body,” he said. “I cannot move freely, no more job ... while my economic responsibilities do not stop. Personally, I was stressed too.”

Choreographer Rusdy Rukmarata, left, directs dancers Nala Amyrtha, center, and Siswanto “Kojack” Kodrata, second left, as they perform during a video recording for Saweran Online on Indonesia Dance Network’s YouTube channel, at the EKI Dance Company studio in Jakarta on May 14. Photo: AP

He was rescued by two choreographers in Indonesia’s capital who have given a traditional system for tipping artists, saweran, a modern twist — posting video recordings of dancers’ work on YouTube and asking for donations to keep the dancers and their art alive.

“We remember a long time ago we watched performances with the saweran system,” said Rusdy Rukmarata, who masterminded the project with Yola Yulfianti.

“No ticket box, no promotion, only space in the market and the musicians. People can watch them for free. If they like it, they give the tip to the performers,” Rukmarata said.

Dancer Siko Setyanto records a dance performance in his one-bedroom rented house in Jakarta on May 14, while his cat remains oblivious. Photo: AP

So Rukmarata and Yulfianti, members of the Jakarta Arts Council, started Saweran Online on the Indonesia Dance Network YouTube channel.

On this digital stage, dancers can show their work; the shows are free, but viewers are encouraged to donate.

There are more than 60 videos by individuals and dance groups from various backgrounds and genres. Included are traditional Indonesian dance, contemporary ballet and even dance workouts for older viewers. Some dancers provide videos, while others record performances at Rukmarata’s studio.

Each donation is divided: 75 percent goes to the performer, 20 percent to other COVID-19 needs in Indonesia and the rest to pay for the project’s costs.

Siko Setyanto saw money deposited in his bank account two weeks after his video went up. The cash is important to Setyanto, but so is the opportunity to show his art.

“I really appreciate how this program can be a place for the dancers to express our works,” he said.

Yulfianti said that performers are responsible for attracting viewers and support.

“The dancers should be as creative as they can. They should attract their viewers too,” Yulfianti said.

Rukmarata and Yulfianti have been joined in their effort by independent art producer Ratri Anindyajati, who has recovered from COVID-19 and is known as case No. 3 in Indonesia.

Anindyajati said that her survival has inspired her to do more for others during the pandemic.

“As I grew up with the dance community, I would like to help them. Moreover, it is not only helping people around the dance community,” but also others who need aid, Anindyajati said.