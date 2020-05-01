South Korean authorities yesterday were investigating what caused a blaze that killed 38 construction workers in one of the nation’s deadliest fires in years.
The explosion on Wednesday that swept through a warehouse being built in Icheon also injured 10 others.
At the time of the fire, 78 workers had been inside the warehouse and all have been accounted for, official Park Su-jong said.
Photo: Reuters
Twenty-nine of the bodies had been identified and DNA tests were being conducted for the rest, Park said.
Of those identified, all were male, and they included two Pakistanis and one Chinese. The others were South Korean.
A team of fire, police and other officials entered the warehouse yesterday morning to examine exactly what triggered the blaze.
Authorities presume an ignition of oil mist caused an explosion too sudden for workers to escape, Icheon Fire Chief Seo Seung-hyun said.
Police officers separately were investigating if the construction involved any breaches of building regulations.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in voiced regret that another massive blaze had occurred in spite of new government safety measures following fatal fires in 2017 and 2018, presidential Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok said.
“It is regrettable that a similar accident reoccurred. It means we’ve not learned the lesson from previous accidents,” Moon was quoted as saying by Kang.
A fire at a sports center in Jecheon in December 2017 killed 29 people and injured 40. A month later, a hospital fire occurred in Miryang, killing 45 people and injuring 147.
Thousands across Australia and New Zealand yesterday honored their countries’ military personnel in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced most traditional ANZAC Day memorials to be canceled for the first time in decades. Crowds typically gather at dawn services on April 25 to commemorate the bloody battle on the Gallipoli Peninsula in today’s Turkey during World War I, which in the past few decades has become one of the most important national occasions in Australia and New Zealand. However, with public gatherings banned to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, people were asked to
UNITED STATES Alzheimer’s drug to be tested A Chinese drugmaker has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trials in the country for a breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug as it seeks global validation for the controversial therapy. Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical got clearance on April 8 for the US part of a global trial that seeks to enroll more than 2,000 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s across North America, Europe and Asia, the company said yesterday. The drug aims to readjust the microbiome in the gut, which Green Valley has said ultimately leads to reduced neuron inflammation in the brain,
About 300,000 masks sent to pregnant women in Japan as part of a government handout have been found to be faulty, media reports said, the latest in a string of complaints about how the government has dealt with the pandemic. The efforts of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to distribute protective cloth masks in its fight against COVID-19 have been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains in a number of the masks handed out so far. Just days after it began supplying every household with two washable masks at a total cost of US$430 million, complaints emerged of soiled
DEATH PENALTY: The kingdom has one of the world’s highest rates of execution, and rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials Saudi Arabia has ended the death penalty for crimes committed by minors after effectively abolishing floggings, as the kingdom seeks to blunt criticism over its human rights record. The death penalty was eliminated for those convicted of crimes committed while they were minors, Saudi Arabian Human Rights Commission President Awwad Alawwad said in a statement, citing a royal decree. “Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility,” the statement said. The decree is expected to spare the lives of at least six men from the minority Shiite community who are on death