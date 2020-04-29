A group of German doctors have posed naked in an attempt to draw attention to shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) and clothing.
Calling their protest Blanke Bedenken, or Naked Qualms, members of the group said they felt at risk from COVID-19 and claimed their calls for help over several months had gone unheeded.
Ruben Bernau, a general practitioner (GP), told the Arzte-Zeitung that he and his practice team were insufficiently equipped to deal with the virus.
“The nudity is a symbol of how vulnerable we are without protection,” he said.
The doctors posed in their practices, taking cover behind files, toilet rolls, medical equipment and prescription blocks.
Christian Rechtenwald, another GP, said the group had been inspired by the actions of a French doctor, Alain Colombie, who was photographed naked in his practice after describing himself and fellow doctors as “cannon fodder” in the fight against the pandemic.
“Of course we want to continue treating patients who still need to receive a close examination,” said Jana Husemann, another GP.
For that, she required proper PPE, she said.
One doctor said she was “trained to sew up wounds” and asked: “Why am I now having to sew my own face mask?”
German doctors have repeatedly appealed for more PPE since the arrival of the virus in Germany in late January.
German firms that make protective clothing have boosted their production capacities, but have been unable to meet demand. Medical practices, clinics and care homes have made frequent requests for filter masks, goggles, gloves and aprons, and say their needs have barely been met.
Medical staff have also reported widespread theft of disinfectant and masks from hospitals, for which police have blamed organized criminal gangs. Many hospitals have increased their security as a result.
A recent study by an association of German health insurers found that doctors were lacking more than 100 million single-use masks, almost 50 million filter masks, more than 60 million single-use aprons and a similar number of disposable gloves.
Demand for PPE has differed strongly from region to region, with North Rhine Westphalia and Bavaria among the most in need.
German Medical Technology Association chief executive Marc-Pierre Moll called on the government to support a structured increase in domestic production.
“If such organization was politically desired and there were guaranteed quantities for fair prices, there would be no difficulties,” Moll told German media.
MASK HANDOUTS: People complained about receiving soiled and defective masks, leading to comparisons with the government’s failed ‘Abenomics’ strategy Japan’s effort to distribute cloth masks in its COVID-19 battle has been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains, fueling further concern that the government has botched its handling of the pandemic. Just weeks after it began supplying every household with two washable, reusable masks at a cost of US$430 million in a bid to contain the virus, the government has been forced to replace some masks following reports of defects from recipients. “I’m thankful to receive these masks, but is this a bug? Debris? Dirt?” Twitter user Aiai asked, posting a photograph of two white masks in their original packaging,
FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region. They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps. H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions
The world has lost more than one-quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose big picture study of global bug decline paints a disturbing, but more nuanced problem than earlier research. From bees and other pollinators crucial to the world’s food supply to butterflies that beautify places, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of just under 1 percent per year, with lots of variation from place to place, a study published on Thursday in the journal Science said. That is a tinier population decline than found by some smaller localized studies, which had triggered fears
Hackers working in support of the Vietnamese government have attempted to break into Chinese state organizations at the center of Beijing’s efforts to contain COVID-19, US cybersecurity firm FireEye said on Wednesday. FireEye said a hacking group known as APT32 had tried to compromise the personal and professional e-mail accounts of staff at the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan, the epicenter of the global pandemic. Investigators at FireEye and other cybersecurity firms have said they believe that APT32 operates on behalf of the Vietnamese government. The group’s activity mirrors attempts by a host of state-backed hackers to compromise