Virus Outbreak: Doctors pose naked in protest at lack of PPE equipment

NAKED QUALMS: The nudity is ‘a symbol of how vulnerable we are without protection,’ German doctors said, decrying the lack of government action

The Guardian, BERLIN





A group of German doctors have posed naked in an attempt to draw attention to shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) and clothing.

Calling their protest Blanke Bedenken, or Naked Qualms, members of the group said they felt at risk from COVID-19 and claimed their calls for help over several months had gone unheeded.

Ruben Bernau, a general practitioner (GP), told the Arzte-Zeitung that he and his practice team were insufficiently equipped to deal with the virus.

“The nudity is a symbol of how vulnerable we are without protection,” he said.

The doctors posed in their practices, taking cover behind files, toilet rolls, medical equipment and prescription blocks.

Christian Rechtenwald, another GP, said the group had been inspired by the actions of a French doctor, Alain Colombie, who was photographed naked in his practice after describing himself and fellow doctors as “cannon fodder” in the fight against the pandemic.

“Of course we want to continue treating patients who still need to receive a close examination,” said Jana Husemann, another GP.

For that, she required proper PPE, she said.

One doctor said she was “trained to sew up wounds” and asked: “Why am I now having to sew my own face mask?”

German doctors have repeatedly appealed for more PPE since the arrival of the virus in Germany in late January.

German firms that make protective clothing have boosted their production capacities, but have been unable to meet demand. Medical practices, clinics and care homes have made frequent requests for filter masks, goggles, gloves and aprons, and say their needs have barely been met.

Medical staff have also reported widespread theft of disinfectant and masks from hospitals, for which police have blamed organized criminal gangs. Many hospitals have increased their security as a result.

A recent study by an association of German health insurers found that doctors were lacking more than 100 million single-use masks, almost 50 million filter masks, more than 60 million single-use aprons and a similar number of disposable gloves.

Demand for PPE has differed strongly from region to region, with North Rhine Westphalia and Bavaria among the most in need.

German Medical Technology Association chief executive Marc-Pierre Moll called on the government to support a structured increase in domestic production.

“If such organization was politically desired and there were guaranteed quantities for fair prices, there would be no difficulties,” Moll told German media.