British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would return to work at the start of this week, according to reports yesterday just hours after it was announced that the UK’s COVID-19 death toll had passed the “tragic” milestone of 20,000.
The Press Association said Johnson would be back in his Downing Street office today after recovering from the virus.
A Number 10 source quoted by Sky News said that the 55-year-old prime minister was “raring to go.”
Photo: AP
Johnson has been recuperating at the prime ministerial retreat, Chequers, outside London since his release from hospital on April 12.
He spent three days in intensive care and later admitted “things could have gone either way,” after contracting the virus.
His return to work comes as pressure intensifies on his government on several fronts over its handling of the crisis.
Health department figures released on Saturday showed a further 813 people had died in hospital after contracting COVID-19, pushing the official number of fatalities to 20,381 as of yesterday.
British Home Secretary Priti Patel described it as “a deeply tragic and moving moment.”
Passing 20,000 was an unwanted milestone, as the medical director of National Health Service England Stephen Powis and the UK’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance had said previously during the pandemic that keeping the number of fatalities below 20,000 would be “a good outcome.”
“The nation today will be deeply moved by the figures of the number of people who have died,” Patel said during the daily Downing Street briefing.
It was an increase on the 684 deaths reported the previous day and came after the government said that the virus had hit its peak.
However, there was some optimism as the number of new infections fell by 473 to 4,913, according to the same health department figures.
University of Oxford analysis showed that the number of deaths in England might be on a downward spiral, as it said one-third of the 711 additional deaths recorded in the government figures on Saturday occurred more than a week earlier.
Despite that, the latest figures confirm Britain has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world and the actual death toll could be much higher when deaths in the community are taken into account, particularly at care homes.
As well as a rise in fatalities, questions are being asked of the government over shortages in personal protective equipment and a lack of widespread testing, particularly of frontline health and social care workers.
There is also pressure, reportedly from within the ruling Conservative Party, to relax social distancing rules.
Johnson ordered the country into lockdown on March 23, but Patel said ministers would not yet give a date for any relaxation of the rules.
“We’ve made a great deal of progress, but actually we’re not out of the woods yet, we really are not,” she said.
The lockdown was extended on April 16 and is due for review on Thursday next week.
CHINA-MALAYSIA STANDOFF: Tensions sparked by a Chinese government research ship led the US to call on Beijing to stop ‘bullying behavior’ in the South China Sea Two US warships are operating in the South China Sea, the US Navy said yesterday, with three regional security sources saying that the ships were near an area of a standoff between China and Malaysia. The Haiyang Dizhi 8, a Chinese government research ship, was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), months after it undertook a similar patrol off Vietnam. The incident prompted the US to call on China to stop its “bullying behavior” in the disputed waters, citing concern over Beijing’s provocative actions toward offshore oil and gas developments
The global COVID-19 pandemic threatens to cause a huge shock to international food trade and trigger a new food crisis, a top Chinese agriculture official said yesterday. The comments came as the pandemic roiled global agriculture supply chains and upended trade, and after some countries restricted exports of main grains and increased procurement for reserves. “The fast-spreading global epidemic has brought huge uncertainty on international agriculture trade and markets,” Chinese Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen (于康震) said. “If the epidemic continues to spread and escalate, the impact on international food trade and production will definitely worsen, and might trigger
MASK HANDOUTS: People complained about receiving soiled and defective masks, leading to comparisons with the government’s failed ‘Abenomics’ strategy Japan’s effort to distribute cloth masks in its COVID-19 battle has been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains, fueling further concern that the government has botched its handling of the pandemic. Just weeks after it began supplying every household with two washable, reusable masks at a cost of US$430 million in a bid to contain the virus, the government has been forced to replace some masks following reports of defects from recipients. “I’m thankful to receive these masks, but is this a bug? Debris? Dirt?” Twitter user Aiai asked, posting a photograph of two white masks in their original packaging,
FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region. They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps. H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions