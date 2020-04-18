Virus Outbreak: US lawmakers say Tedros must resign

VITAL ROLE: US Republicans said in a letter that they ‘understand and value’ the WHO as ‘the only organization working on the ground in the worst places in the world’

AFP, WASHINGTON





US Congressional Republicans on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump to condition funding for the WHO on the resignation of its chief over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seventeen Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that they had “lost faith” in WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, even as they stressed that the organization is vital to tackling the world’s health problems.

“Director-General Tedros has failed in his mandate to objectively respond to the largest global health crisis since the HIV/AIDS pandemic,” the lawmakers, led by Republican Michael McCaul, wrote to Trump in a letter.

Trump on Tuesday announced that Washington would halt payments to the UN body that amounted to US$400 million last year.

He accused it of “mismanaging” the crisis and covering up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread.

More than 141,000 people worldwide have died, and the global economy has nosedived.

The Republicans accused Tedros of being too willing to believe Beijing and of brushing off a Taiwanese warning on the ease of viral transmission.

They said that Tedros delayed emergency declarations “despite clear evidence of the rapid spread and human-to-human transmission of COVID-19.”

WHO on March 11 declared a pandemic, after 114 countries had reported cases and 4,500 people had died, and after weeks of Tedros advising against travel bans.

“We have lost faith in Director-General Tedros’ ability to lead the World Health Organization,” the lawmakers said.

However, they added that they “understand, and value, the vital role that the WHO plays around the world, especially in acute humanitarian settings.”

They also said that the WHO is often “the only organization working on the ground in the worst places in the world, and the US should continue to support this important work.”

Still, they urged swift action to ensure the “impartiality, transparency and legitimacy” of the WHO.

“We recommend that you condition any future Fiscal Year 2020 voluntary contributions to the WHO on the resignation of Director-General Tedros,” they said.

The 55-year-old malaria specialist is Ethiopia’s former minister of health and foreign affairs.