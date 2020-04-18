US Congressional Republicans on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump to condition funding for the WHO on the resignation of its chief over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seventeen Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that they had “lost faith” in WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, even as they stressed that the organization is vital to tackling the world’s health problems.
“Director-General Tedros has failed in his mandate to objectively respond to the largest global health crisis since the HIV/AIDS pandemic,” the lawmakers, led by Republican Michael McCaul, wrote to Trump in a letter.
Trump on Tuesday announced that Washington would halt payments to the UN body that amounted to US$400 million last year.
He accused it of “mismanaging” the crisis and covering up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread.
More than 141,000 people worldwide have died, and the global economy has nosedived.
The Republicans accused Tedros of being too willing to believe Beijing and of brushing off a Taiwanese warning on the ease of viral transmission.
They said that Tedros delayed emergency declarations “despite clear evidence of the rapid spread and human-to-human transmission of COVID-19.”
WHO on March 11 declared a pandemic, after 114 countries had reported cases and 4,500 people had died, and after weeks of Tedros advising against travel bans.
“We have lost faith in Director-General Tedros’ ability to lead the World Health Organization,” the lawmakers said.
However, they added that they “understand, and value, the vital role that the WHO plays around the world, especially in acute humanitarian settings.”
They also said that the WHO is often “the only organization working on the ground in the worst places in the world, and the US should continue to support this important work.”
Still, they urged swift action to ensure the “impartiality, transparency and legitimacy” of the WHO.
“We recommend that you condition any future Fiscal Year 2020 voluntary contributions to the WHO on the resignation of Director-General Tedros,” they said.
The 55-year-old malaria specialist is Ethiopia’s former minister of health and foreign affairs.
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented an all-hours automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam has reported 262 cases, and no deaths so far, but as a result of a 15-day social distancing program that began on March 31, many small businesses have been shuttered and thousands of people temporarily laid off from work. Nguyen Thi Ly’s husband was among those who have lost their job. “This rice ATM has been helpful. With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for
‘UNFAIR’ RESPONSES: Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria released statements saying that Chinese authorities had mistreated Africans in their fight against COVID-19 Several African countries have demanded that China address their concerns that Africans in the city of Guangzhou are being mistreated and harassed amid fears there of a potential spread of COVID-19 from imported cases. In the past few days, Africans in the city have reported being ejected from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for the coronavirus several times without being given the results and being shunned and discriminated against in public. Such complaints have been made in local media and on social media. In a statement on Saturday, Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she had summoned
The Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been removed from sale on Web sites in China, after it was used by Hong Kong activists to spread pro-democracy messages. The popular game disappeared from the Alibaba-owned Taobao Web site last week. The game allows users to decorate their game environment with a pattern creation tool, which some players have used to create politically sensitive images and slogans which they screenshot and share on social media. Some posts related to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and attacked Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). One high-profile
Social media anger from Chinese nationalists over a Thai Internet model’s comments has set off a regional storm uniting pro-democracy campaigners against pro-Beijing cyberwarriors, with insults and mocking memes flying back and forth. The quarrel, which has seen Southeast Asian Internet users join forces with those in Taiwan and Hong Kong, has highlighted old tensions between China and its smaller neighbors fanned by the emergence of the novel coronavirus. Political analysts and activists said the online row, which started at the weekend, was unique in volume and regional spread at a time when ever more of life has been forced online. “This is