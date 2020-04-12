Hong Kong’s police force is showing signs of attrition with resignations increasing and recruitments declining as the territory deals with a COVID-19 outbreak after months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.
From June last year, when the territory’s protests erupted against a China-backed extradition bill, to February a total of 446 police officers have quit the force, an increase of 38 percent from a year earlier.
The police recruited 766 people in the period, down from 1,341 and far fewer than the target of more than 1,800.
“I am one of the 446,” said Cathy Yau, who left the police after the protests began and was later elected as a district councilor.
She said that although the resignations represent a small percentage of its total number of officers, they highlight the potential for a “manpower problem” if the causes are not addressed.
The Hong Kong Security Bureau this week disclosed the data in a written reply to lawmakers in budget deliberations, adding that it included “resignations during training, early retirement, family and personal reasons.”
The police press office said that it has been adopting a “proactive recruitment strategy to attract high-caliber candidates” and accepts applications all year round.
“Recruitment varies every year depending on the overall social environment, such as economic and labor market needs,” the press office said in an e-mail. “The force will regularly review the recruitment strategy in light of the prevailing situation.”
Police worldwide are resorting to special measures in the fight against COVID-19 — from drone patrols to enforcing social-distancing with long-handled giant pliers. Hong Kong officers, though, face a unique challenge as they battle the pandemic amid simmering social discontent, with protesters demanding, among other things, meaningful elections and an independent inquiry into police abuses.
“An independent inquiry is a must,” Yau said. “Because of the protests, the popularity of the police has plunged.”
Results of a survey by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute released in December showed that public satisfaction with the police had plummeted to the lowest since 1997, when the institute began comparable polling.
In a ranking out of 100, with zero representing very dissatisfied, the police scored 35.34, compared with 62.48 a year earlier. The poll interviewed 1,062 people by phone between Nov. 21 and 26.
Although the government has banned gatherings of groups of more than four in a bid to stem the spread of the virus, it has not shut down the protests entirely.
This week, pro-democracy activists including Jimmy Sham (岑子杰) marched in groups of four to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s (林鄭月娥) residence to protest against her pay raise and demand an unemployment subsidy.
About 120 members of a regional anti-riot squad were put into quarantine last week after a 46-year-old policeman in the West Kowloon unit was confirmed to be infected with the virus.
Only four officers in the territory’s force of more than 30,000 people have tested positive for the virus.
The Security Bureau said that two auxiliary forces are working with retired volunteers in fighting the outbreak, while other agencies are also participating in spot checks of people under quarantine.
Tasks carried out by auxiliary forces include assisting Hong Kongers who are outside the territory, setting up and operating quarantine centers, providing transfer services for suspected cases and helping health authorities enforce quarantines.
