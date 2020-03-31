Russia yesterday moved toward a lockdown across the world’s largest country by area to try and halt the spread of COVID-19, following Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin’s order for residents to stay in their homes.
Heads of all Russia’s regions should adopt similar restrictions as those announced in the capital and surrounding areas, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a televised meeting with deputy premiers.
Moscow’s 12.7 million people were ordered to stay home starting yesterday, with limited exceptions for emergencies, in the strictest measures yet imposed in a major Russian city.
Photo: Reuters
Confirmed infections in Moscow jumped by a fifth overnight to 1,226 and accounted for two-thirds of the nation’s total of 1,836 cases. Nine people in Russia have died from coronavirus, official data showed.
Sobyanin said in a Web site statement that the expansion of the virus in Europe’s largest capital city “has entered a new phase.”
He said that the authorities would shortly introduce passes to permit movements outside the home in the coming days, with a “smart system” of remote monitoring to ensure compliance.
Other than for emergency medical reasons or work obligations, residents are allowed to walk outside their homes only to visit their nearest food store or pharmacy, to take out trash, or to take pet animals within 100m of their buildings. While outside, people are required to maintain a distance of at least 1.5m from others.
The lockdown comes after Sobyanin last week ordered nonessential businesses to close to slow the spread of the illness. He has been among Russia’s most vocal proponents of tough restrictions to counter coronavirus in a crisis that has undermined the Kremlin’s ability to get its message out clearly.
“Movement in the city is down by two-thirds and that’s very good,” Sobyanin said in the statement. “But it’s obvious that far from everyone has heard our message.”
The WHO’s representative in Russia complained at the weekend that Muscovites were flouting the authorities’ advice to stay home and keep “social distancing.” The capital was packed with people out on the streets in warm spring weather on Saturday and other regions saw a sudden influx of Moscow residents taking advantage of a week-long paid time off decreed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Nikolai Malyshev, a leading infectious diseases specialist in the Russian Ministry of Health, said on state TV last week that Russia is readying itself for an “explosive development like a nuclear reaction” with the coronavirus epidemic.
In the near future, “large numbers of people will fall ill and need medical treatment,” he said.
Sobyanin said people would still be able to leave or enter Moscow, but the new rules are aimed at restricting “moving around the city without any reason.”
Putin on Wednesday last week announced that this week would be a nonworking one, but he did not commit to any drastic measures limiting movement, instead promising benefits to get companies and individuals through the crisis. After signs that many Russians had interpreted the measure as an opportunity to take vacation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday told reporters that the president’s statement was really an order to work from home.
While its total number of declared cases is still low by comparison with many other countries, Russia has been adopting progressively stricter measures against coronavirus in the past week.
As of Friday, the government halted all international flights and Mishustin called on regions to close most businesses, while stopping short of ordering them to do so.
The government closed all of Russia’s land borders effective yesterday.
Female flight attendants working for Japan Airlines would next month be allowed to wear trousers and abandon high heels, the company said on Thursday, after a feminist campaign took off. The airline became one of the first major Japanese firms to announce the shift after a campaign known as #KuToo last year rejected mandatory high heels at work, drawing more than 32,000 signatures in an online petition. The campaign is part of a wider feminism movement in Japan, with Japan Airlines saying that the new policy was aimed at boosting a “diverse working environment.” PANTS PERMIT “This will be the first time to introduce
FATAL IDEA: The nation’s drugs regulator is curbing use of hydroxychloroquine, which Donald Trump has promoted for its alleged potential to treat COVID-19 Australia’s drug regulator has been forced to restrict powers to prescribe a drug undergoing clinical trials to treat COVID-19, because doctors have been inappropriately prescribing it to themselves and their family members, despite potentially deadly side effects. The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the similar compound chloroquine are currently used mostly for patients with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, but stocks in Australia have been diminished thanks to global publicity — including from US President Donald Trump — about the potential of the drug to treat COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have potentially severe and even deadly side effects if used inappropriately, including
PORNHUB: Campaigners warn that videos of serious crimes, such as rape, are being uploaded to the site, which has failed to ban or moderate illegal content British lawmakers and campaigners are calling for urgent action to stop videos of rape, revenge porn and child abuse being posted on Pornhub as traffic to the site booms amid a worldwide COVID-19 lockdown. Pornhub’s traffic is up a record 12 percent this month compared with last month, as millions of people across the world are told to stay in their homes. Pornhub owner Mindgeek has used the coronavirus lockdowns to promote its site, giving free Premium access to people living in isolation in Italy, Spain and France. The offer has led to a huge increase in visits to the site from affected
TARGETED: Although hackers are known to be seeking to capitalize on concern over COVID-19, a cybersecurity expert said he had never seen anything to this extent before Elite hackers tried to break into the WHO earlier this month, sources said, part of what a senior agency official said was a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks. The identity of the hackers was unclear and the effort was unsuccessful, WHO Chief Information Security Officer Flavio Aggio said. However, he warned that hacking attempts against the agency and its partners have soared as they battle to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than 15,000 worldwide. The attempted break-in at the WHO was first flagged to Reuters by Alexander Urbelis, a cybersecurity expert and attorney with the New York-based Blackstone Law Group,