British lawmakers and campaigners are calling for urgent action to stop videos of rape, revenge porn and child abuse being posted on Pornhub as traffic to the site booms amid a worldwide COVID-19 lockdown.
Pornhub’s traffic is up a record 12 percent this month compared with last month, as millions of people across the world are told to stay in their homes.
Pornhub owner Mindgeek has used the coronavirus lockdowns to promote its site, giving free Premium access to people living in isolation in Italy, Spain and France.
The offer has led to a huge increase in visits to the site from affected countries: a 57 percent rise in Italy, a 39 percent rise in France and a 61 percent rise in Spain. Pornhub is giving some of its profits to the COVID-19 response.
However, campaigners are warning that videos of serious crimes, such as rape, incest and human trafficking, are hidden among the millions of videos uploaded to the Web site by anonymous users, with Pornhub failing to moderate illegal content or ban those uploading them from the site.
Pornhub said it is taking significant steps to stop illegal content being posted.
British lawmakers said that measures to reform and regulate the porn industry have faltered, putting vulnerable people at risk.
Campaigners against “revenge porn” said parents have contacted them in desperation, unable to get non-consensual videos of their children removed from the site.
Last year, attempts to introduce age verification systems into open access porn sites to stop children being able to access extreme online content stalled, and lawmakers have said that proposed regulation in a new online harms bill, currently at consultation stage in parliament, does not go far enough.
“The online harms bill doesn’t go far enough. We have to get control over this industry,” Labour lawmaker Tracy Brabin said. “We have a duty of care to young people whose videos are being shared who might not want them shared, and ... to potential victims of sex trafficking and rape.”
Labour lawmaker Rosena Allin-Khan has been working to support the UK group Not Your Porn in getting revenge porn removed from Pornhub.
“The most alarming thing is that people can be raped and their video can be posted online. That is absolutely shocking, there should be a national outcry,” she said.
Lawmakers from both sides of the political divide agree.
“These are hugely important issues and [the online harms bill] is taking too long, we have been talking about this for two years now,” said Conservative lawmaker Maria Miller, chair of the Women and Equalities Committee.
She said the promised duty of care should include a way to hold companies to account if unlawful material is posted.
Activist Laila Mickelwait, part of a group of activists at Exodus Cry, whose online petition attempting to force Pornhub to take down rape and abuse videos has attracted more than 500,000 signatures, said: “Pornhub handing out ‘free’ premium content is a way for them to cash in on those around the world impacted by the pandemic.”
“Pornhub is collecting an incredible amount of user data, including IP addresses, by allowing Web beacons and other special information targeting technology on all user devices, and monetizing it for their own gain,” she added.
Pornhub did not respond to a request for clarity over its collection of user data.
Mindgeek also deny the allegations made in the Exodus Cry petition and insist that it has thorough procedures for removing illegal content.
EXUDING CONFIDENCE: Leading medical experts say China should be able to eliminate COVID-19 the same way it did SARS, unless it spirals out of control elsewhere Chinese scientists and health experts involved in the country’s fight against the coronavirus believe the worst is now over, downplaying warnings that the disease could become seasonal or that a deadlier “second wave” could hit later in the year. As the pandemic continues to spread overseas, a growing number of countries are bracing themselves for a worst-case scenario in which COVID-19 remains in circulation until next year at the earliest. However, medical advisers in China have expressed confidence that the country’s strict containment measures have done enough to ensure that the outbreak can be brought under complete control, domestically at least, within
‘AN HONORABLE TASK’: The brigade to Italy is the sixth contingent of doctors the nation has sent abroad to aid governments contending with the COVID-19 pandemic Cuba has dispatched doctors and nurses to Italy for the first time this weekend to help fight COVID-19 at the request of the worst-affected region Lombardy, it said. The Caribbean nation has sent its “armies of white robes” to disaster sites around the world largely in poor countries since its 1959 revolution, with doctors on the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against ebola in West Africa in the 2010s. Yet with the 52-strong brigade, this is the first time Cuba has sent an emergency contingent to Italy, one of the world’s richest countries, demonstrating the reach of
PASTA PUNCHLINE: Billy McLean’s spoof poking fun at misinformation on the coronavirus was meant for friends, but is being eaten up by frazzled Britons It started off as an ad-libbed joke for some friends in a soccer banter group and ended up being heard by vast numbers of Britons within hours. However, the man responsible for a joke WhatsApp audio clip that claimed the UK Ministry of Defence was about to requisition Wembley Stadium to cook the world’s biggest lasagna has said his viral success also shows the risks of believing everything that gets sent to you on the messaging service. Billy McLean, a 29-year-old Londoner who works in software sales, came forward to the Guardian to identify himself as the creator of the much-shared clip
Gutted factories, rusting pickaxes and crumbling homes that will soon be abandoned dot the scarred hills in Mentougou — home to Beijing’s last coal mine, which is scheduled to close this year as the city battles choking smog. One of China’s oldest mining towns, it has powered the capital for nearly 300 years. However, more than 270 coal mines in the area have been shut down over the past two decades, as China has scrambled to cut carbon emissions and switch to renewable energy sources. The last remaining mine — which employed about 7,000 workers at its peak — is scheduled