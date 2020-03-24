Security forces under Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi have arbitrarily arrested, forcibly disappeared and tortured children as young as 12 while prosecutors and judges turned a blind eye, an international rights group said yesterday.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the US, France and other EU nations to halt their support to Egyptian security forces until authorities take measurable steps to end the abuses and hold those responsible accountable.
“Children are describing being waterboarded and electrocuted on their tongues and genitals, and yet Egypt’s security forces are facing no consequences,” HRW children’s rights director Bill Van Esveld said.
A spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of the Interior, which oversees the police, was not immediately available for comment.
In a 43-page report, the New York-based group said it documented abuses against 20 children aged 12 to 17 at the time of arrest.
Fifteen of them said they were tortured in pretrial detention, usually during interrogation while held incommunicado, HRW said.
Seven children said security officers tortured them with electricity, including with stun guns, it added.
The group quoted a boy it said was arrested at age 16 as telling a relative that he worried he might “never marry or be able to have children,” because of what security officials had done to him in detention.
HRW said it and Belady, a nongovernmental organization aiding street children, corroborated statements from the children, their families and defense lawyers, using court documents, appeals to authorities, medical records and videos.
“The harrowing accounts of these children and their families reveal how Egypt’s machinery of repression has subjected children to grave abuses,” Belady codirector Aya Hijazi said.
Hijazi is a dual US-Egyptian citizen who was held in detention for nearly three years over accusations related to Belady, which is Arabic for “our nation.”
She was arrested along with her husband and six others in May 2014 on charges of abusing children; she was acquitted and released three years later.
According to the HRW report, Belal B. was 17 years old when Egyptian security officers arrested him and put him in solitary confinement at a Cairo police station.
“I knew nothing about my parents and they knew nothing about me,” HRW quoted him as saying.
Officers then “tied me to a chair for three days,” causing severe pain, he added.
The group said Egypt’s criminal justice system has failed to “seriously investigate the children’s allegations of torture and ill-treatment.”
The report alleged that a prosecutor in one case threatened to send a boy “back to the officer” who had tortured him if the boy refused to make a confession.
TikTok moderators were told to suppress videos from users who appeared too ugly, poor or disabled, as part of the company’s efforts to curate an aspirational air in the videos it promotes, according to new documents published by the Intercept news site. The documents detail how moderators for the social video app were instructed to select content for the influential “For You” feed, an algorithmic timeline that is most users’ first port of call when they open the app. As a result, being selected for For You can drive huge numbers of views to a given video, but the selection criteria
EXUDING CONFIDENCE: Leading medical experts say China should be able to eliminate COVID-19 the same way it did SARS, unless it spirals out of control elsewhere Chinese scientists and health experts involved in the country’s fight against the coronavirus believe the worst is now over, downplaying warnings that the disease could become seasonal or that a deadlier “second wave” could hit later in the year. As the pandemic continues to spread overseas, a growing number of countries are bracing themselves for a worst-case scenario in which COVID-19 remains in circulation until next year at the earliest. However, medical advisers in China have expressed confidence that the country’s strict containment measures have done enough to ensure that the outbreak can be brought under complete control, domestically at least, within
In many parts of the world, wintertime tends to be when people get sick from viruses that cause colds and influenza. The illness COVID-19 broke out during China’s winter and spread in Iran, Italy and the rest of Europe as those countries endured their coldest months. As Australia heads into winter, what could this mean for the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19? Experts have said that cooler temperatures can affect the behavior and spread of a virus in three interconnected ways: First, temperatures can affect the virus directly. Some viruses might have a temperature range where they can survive for longer and
Australian researchers yesterday said they have mapped immune responses from one of the country’s first COVID-19 patients, findings that Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt has said are a crucial first step in developing a vaccine and treatment. While the bulk of those infected experience only mild symptoms, it is severe or critical in 20 percent of patients. The virus has been fatal in about 1 percent of reported cases. As scientists scramble to develop a vaccine, researchers at Australia’s Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity said they have taken an important step in understanding the virus. By examining the blood results