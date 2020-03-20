Police on Greece’s border with Turkey on Wednesday used tear gas and water cannons to repel hundreds of refugees and migrants clustered on the Turkish side who attempted to break down a border fence and enter Greece.
The evening clashes took place near the Kastanies border crossing.
Greek police said that Turkish authorities also fired tear gas at Greek forces, and migrants later lit fires on the Turkish side of the fence.
Similar clashes occurred before dawn on Wednesday, lasting for about two hours.
An estimated 2,000 people are still camped out on the Greek-Turkish border, weeks after Turkey declared its borders to Europe open, and encouraged migrants and refugees living in the country to try crossing into EU member Greece.
Tens of thousands of people headed to the frontier, despite Greece’s insistence that its eastern border, which is also the EU’s external border, was shut.
The move came after months of threats by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would allow millions of refugees into Europe unless the bloc provided more support for refugee care in Turkey.
The EU says it is adhering to a 2016 deal with Turkey under which it provides billions of dollars in funds in return for Turkey caring for more than 3.5 million refugees from Syria.
On Wednesday, Turkey declared that it was closing down its six land and sea border crossings with Greece and Bulgaria in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
However, a senior Turkish official said that the measure did not amount to an end of Ankara’s policy of not preventing refugees from leaving Turkey.
The borders were sealed to people and not the transportation of goods, the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with Turkish government protocol.
The violence on the border came hours after Erdogan on Tuesday held a four-way videoconference with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain to discuss the refugee crisis.
A statement from Erdogan’s office said the four leaders also discussed ways of resolving the Syria conflict and providing humanitarian aid in Syria’s troubled Idlib Province. It did not immediately provide further details.
The teleconference between Erdogan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was arranged after the European leaders canceled plans to travel to Istanbul due to the coronavirus crisis.
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to
Zimbabwe’s government is to offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, regulations published on Thursday showed. Under former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the nation took over about 5,000 farms, mostly from white farmers, saying the policy was meant to address colonial imbalances. The land seizures triggered an economic collapse. The southern African country’s new Constitution, agreed with the opposition in 2013, provides for compensation of all farmers whose land was seized by the state. However, Zimbabwe’s economic woes mean it has struggled to pay the former farmers. It set aside US$17.5 million in
Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for COVID-19, the Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday. Both ships were cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia. The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400km from Santiago. He was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique, where he tested positive for the virus. “The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition, but
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES: The lockdown was leaked, triggering panic buying and sending people rushing to bus stations as they anticipated restrictions in movement Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is to place about 12 million people in Metro Manila on lockdown and largely suspend government work for a month in an effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Duterte on Thursday said that he was suspending domestic travel to and from Metro Manila from Sunday to April 14, and restricting entry of travelers from nations that had recorded local transmissions of the coronavirus. Philippine Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon Lopez, in a televised briefing yesterday, said that a 60-day price freeze on basic goods is in effect in Metro Manila to prevent a sharp rise in prices. He