S Korea’s ‘Black Eagles’ to stop in Kaohsiung to refuel

Staff writer, with CNA





The South Korean air force’s “Black Eagles” aerobatic team is scheduled to land in Kaohsiung to refuel after performing at an aviation show in the Philippines this week, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday.

An undisclosed number of the team’s T-50B trainers are expected to arrive at Kaohsiung International Airport at about 11am on Thursday to refuel before taking off at about 3pm to continue on their way to South Korea, the source said.

Taiwan’s military declined to provide more details, only saying that it accommodates all foreign military aircraft stopovers in accordance with international rules.

South Korea’s “Black Eagles” aerobatics team perform at the Singapore Airshow in 2016. Photo screen grab from YouTube

The Republic of Korea Air Force aerobatic team has performed at national ceremonies on various occasions.

The permanent team was initially formed on Dec. 12, 1994, and flew six Cessna A-37B Dragonfly airplanes. The team disbanded temporarily after the 2007 Seoul Air Show and reformed upon the arrival of new T-50 Golden Eagle aircraft codenamed T-50B in 2010.

The Philippine military has said that the aerobatic team was to perform at the Basa Air Base in Floridablanca yesterday to highlight the strong relations between the Philippines and South Korea.

The team has performed in the skies over the UK, Poland and Egypt as part of its world tour this year.