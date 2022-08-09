The Supreme Court yesterday upheld a two-and-a-half-year prison term for an elderly Taipei man surnamed Chen (陳) in a “compassionate killing” case.
Chen, 79, was convicted in 2020 of suffocating to death his daughter, who had been bedridden since childhood due to cerebral palsy and had severe mental disability.
In court trials, Chen said he and his wife had attended to all details of their daughter’s daily life, including feeding, washing and cleaning after bodily functions, for nearly 50 years. He had been the sole caregiver in recent years after his wife also fell ill.
Photo: Wu Cheng-feng, Taipei Times
In February 2020, Chen said his daughter developed a toothache and body pain, and it was heartbreaking to see her in agony, but he could not help alleviate the pain.
Neither could he take her to a hospital due to fears of infection and COVID-19 restrictions, he said.
According to court transcripts, Chen said his daughter had taken sedatives for so long, he believed painkillers and anesthetics would not help her.
He said he therefore decided to end her suffering once for all and smothered her to death with a thick blanket. Regretting his action, he tried to kill himself, but was revived by medics.
In the first trial, the Taipei District Court noted his difficult circumstances and handed a lenient minimum sentence of two years and six months, which was upheld by the High Court and affirmed by the Supreme Court upon appeal.
The lower court said Chen had been a responsible father who diligently cared for his daughter for 50 years.
Throughout this period, the parents had to stay home and had no social activities, and were under heavy mental and physical stress, it said, recommending a minimum punishment on “compassionate grounds.”
It also suggested a presidential pardon.
Yesterday’s ruling rejected a request by Chen’s lawyer for a suspended sentence.
The Supreme Court said the two-and-a-half year term was already a grant of leniency, and that a suspended sentence only applies to prison terms of two years or less.
It added that judicial courts have no authority to recommend a presidential pardon.
‘SUSPENDED’: The restrictions are likely to have a greater effect on seafood producers, as exports of food and drinks to China had already decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic China’s customs administration late on Monday announced bans on more than 100 Taiwanese food brands ahead of a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing said that the blacklisted exporters — which include tea, honey and seafood producers — failed to renew their export registration and could therefore only sell their products until the end of this month. The exporters may submit additional documents this month, Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said, adding that the agency would help them complete their registrations. The bans might be politically motivated, as Taiwanese manufacturers were treated differently than
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
Legislators across party lines yesterday welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, marking the first time in 25 years that an incumbent US House speaker has visited the nation. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) cited the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) support for Pelosi’s visit — including from senior party members KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — as evidence that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) foreign diplomacy is on the right course. Pelosi’s visit has special meaning for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. The