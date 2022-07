Chen Shih-chung unveils campaign art

MEET AND GREETS: Two other major Taipei mayoral hopefuls, Chiang Wan-an and Vivian Huang, met up at a city agricultural event in Beitou, where they harvested rice

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Former minister of health and welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday unveiled the central visual design for his Taipei mayoral campaign, while two of his potential opponents, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊), attended an event promoting food and agriculture education.

The design for Chen’s campaign — a gray curve, a green arrow pointing upward and a black circle with the words “get things done” (把事做好) — was presented by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate in the morning at the Mayor’s Residence Arts Salon, a Japanese colonial-era home in Zhongzheng District (中正) built for governors’ families.

DPP Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤), Chen’s campaign director, said that the three graphical elements of the design symbolize “communication and cooperation,” “integration and unity” and “progress and breakthrough” — Chen’s guiding principles for governing the capital.

Former minister of health and welfare Chen Shih-chung, the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate for Taipei mayor, shows his “environmentally friendly” business card to a reporter at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

He would use his strengths of communicating with people, cooperating with residents and the central government, and making breakthroughs to improve Taipei while also making Taiwan better, Wu said.

The design was made by a team led by Chen’s son, Chen Yen-an (陳彥安), an industrial designer, while accompanying music for the campaign is an impromptu recording of a cello piece by Chen Shih-chung’s wife, Sun Wan-ling (孫婉玲).

Chen Shih-chung said that when he was young, he was a member of a trade association that had a motto about “achieving things together” without worrying about attaining a position.

The motto reminds him to strive to do things well regardless of the post he has, he said.

Elsewhere, Chiang and Huang attended a rice harvest event organized by the Taipei City Government in Beitou District (北投).

The two greeted each other with a handshake at the beginning of the event and separately harvested rice, made scarecrows and posed for photographs with others at the event.

Asked to comment on being at the same event as Huang, Chiang said it is nice to promote food and agricultural education together.

Huang said that the city government welcomes everyone to attend its events.

The location is the only wet rice field in the city and the quality of its harvest is good, so hopefully more city residents would learn that it is there, she said.

The Taipei Department of Economic Development said that 10 rice milling experience events are planned in Beitou from Tuesday to Aug. 16, not including Friday next week and weekends.

The events are limited to 30 people per session, it said, adding that online registrations start tomorrow.

Additional reporting by CNA