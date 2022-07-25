Unions can apply for subsidies to train workers in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), the Ministry of Labor announced on Tuesday, as part of efforts to prepare the workforce for disruptions brought by a changing labor market.
Nearly every industry would be affected by AI in some way, influencing the nature of work, the economy and society at large, Department of Employment Relations Director Wang Hou-wei (王厚偉) said in a regular report.
Job structures would change, as would the relationship between workers and employers, he added.
For example, about 60 percent of employees at foreign banks have a background in information technology, he said, adding that aside from financial expertise, knowledge of technology clearly provides broader career opportunities.
However, as AI develops, it might fulfill tasks that are today fulfilled by workers, Wang added.
While some hold that AI would create new types of jobs, they would likely be complex and have a high entry barrier, making it difficult for some people to switch careers, Wang said.
To better prepare for the future, Wang advised workers to learn more about AI development and hone their skills in trending fields.
The ministry has allocated funds in its budget for this year to assist in this effort, Wang said.
Labor unions that have been operating for at least a year can until Aug. 12 apply with the ministry for subsidies to set up AI training courses, he said.
The courses are meant to teach people about the potential effects of AI on their labor rights and other aspects of their jobs, he added.
Topics would include the development of the “fourth industrial revolution,” led by new technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things, the effect of AI on labor law and labor-management relations, and changes to workplace safety, Wang said.
Courses would be offered over one or two days, he said, adding that the ministry would provide a list of qualified instructors.
Subsidies for one-day courses would be NT$700 to NT$56,000 per attendee, and NT$2,500 to NT$200,000 for two-day courses, the ministry’s budget showed.
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international
’NOT A GOOD IDEA’: Biden’s comment about a possible visit by the US House speaker has left Taipei wondering if Beijing’s threats are proving to be effective in Washington Taiwan has been left “hurt” and confused by contradictory signals coming out of Washington over a possible visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi is planning a trip to Asia that is said to include a visit to Taiwan, people familiar with the matter said. It would be the first by a US House of Representative speaker to Taipei since 1997. However, US President Joe Biden raised doubts about whether the visit would go ahead, saying on Wednesday that the US military thinks it is “not a good idea right now.” “From Taiwan’s point of view, Biden’s comments
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Saturday told British daily the Times that he was prepared to vie for the Republican nomination for US president in 2024. Pompeo, who was state secretary from April 2018 to January last year under former US president Donald Trump, could be running against his former boss, who has said that he would try to “win back the presidency.” Pompeo visited Taiwan for the first time in March, and in a speech in Taipei he urged the US to officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties. He also warned against
BUSY SCHEDULE: The former defense secretary and two US think tank members are to meet with business representatives, government officials and think tanks Former US secretary of defense Mark Esper is leading a three-member US think tank delegation that arrived in Taiwan yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Esper, who served as US defense chief from 2019 to 2020 under former US president Donald Trump, is visiting until Thursday with Barry Pavel, senior vice president and director of the Washington-based Atlantic Council, and Stefano Stefanini, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former permanent representative of Italy to NATO. During their visit, the three are to meet with senior government officials, think tanks and business representatives, to exchange views on the