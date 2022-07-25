Ministry to subsidize AI training

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





Unions can apply for subsidies to train workers in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), the Ministry of Labor announced on Tuesday, as part of efforts to prepare the workforce for disruptions brought by a changing labor market.

Nearly every industry would be affected by AI in some way, influencing the nature of work, the economy and society at large, Department of Employment Relations Director Wang Hou-wei (王厚偉) said in a regular report.

Job structures would change, as would the relationship between workers and employers, he added.

For example, about 60 percent of employees at foreign banks have a background in information technology, he said, adding that aside from financial expertise, knowledge of technology clearly provides broader career opportunities.

However, as AI develops, it might fulfill tasks that are today fulfilled by workers, Wang added.

While some hold that AI would create new types of jobs, they would likely be complex and have a high entry barrier, making it difficult for some people to switch careers, Wang said.

To better prepare for the future, Wang advised workers to learn more about AI development and hone their skills in trending fields.

The ministry has allocated funds in its budget for this year to assist in this effort, Wang said.

Labor unions that have been operating for at least a year can until Aug. 12 apply with the ministry for subsidies to set up AI training courses, he said.

The courses are meant to teach people about the potential effects of AI on their labor rights and other aspects of their jobs, he added.

Topics would include the development of the “fourth industrial revolution,” led by new technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things, the effect of AI on labor law and labor-management relations, and changes to workplace safety, Wang said.

Courses would be offered over one or two days, he said, adding that the ministry would provide a list of qualified instructors.

Subsidies for one-day courses would be NT$700 to NT$56,000 per attendee, and NT$2,500 to NT$200,000 for two-day courses, the ministry’s budget showed.