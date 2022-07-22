Taiwan is tackling a ban on its grouper exports to China by increasing its funding for school lunches so that students can have at least one fish meal per month, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.
A ministry proposal to hike its school lunch funding by NT$600 million (US$20.07 million) was approved earlier in the day by the Cabinet, and the money is to be allocated from the budget for this fiscal year, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said.
The funds would be disbursed to help provide at least one meal per month containing local grouper at elementary and junior-high schools nationwide until the end of the year, Pan said.
Photo: CNA
Not all students currently have access to the highly nutritional grouper, and that was one of the reasons why the ministry put forth the proposal to fund the inclusion of the fish in school lunches, he said.
The ministry was also motivated to include the fish on the school lunch menu after Chinese authorities on June 13 imposed a ban on grouper imports from Taiwan due to alleged excessive residues of the antibiotic oxytetracycline and prohibited chemicals, Pan said.
It is “regrettable” that Taiwan’s high-quality produce and seafood are being subjected to “undue political pressure,” Pan said, joining the pushback by other Taiwanese officials, who have said China’s decision was politically motivated and a breach of international trade rules.
The increased funding for school lunches will benefit the students, as well as fish farmers who have been affected by China’s grouper ban, Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.
The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics has already allocated the additional NT$600 million approved by the Cabinet for the increased cost of school lunches, Lo said.
The ministry in May increased its subsidies for the inclusion of local produce in school lunches, from NT$6 per meal to NT$10 in urban areas, and to NT$14 in remote areas, ministry data showed.
In the first five months of this year, 92.75 percent of schools in remote areas were covered by the subsidy program, a sharp increase from 56.45 percent in 2020, ministry statistics showed.
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international