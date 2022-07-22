Funding for school lunches hiked to boost grouper sales

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan is tackling a ban on its grouper exports to China by increasing its funding for school lunches so that students can have at least one fish meal per month, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

A ministry proposal to hike its school lunch funding by NT$600 million (US$20.07 million) was approved earlier in the day by the Cabinet, and the money is to be allocated from the budget for this fiscal year, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said.

The funds would be disbursed to help provide at least one meal per month containing local grouper at elementary and junior-high schools nationwide until the end of the year, Pan said.

A man inspects groupers at a fish farm in Tainan on Tuesday. Photo: CNA

Not all students currently have access to the highly nutritional grouper, and that was one of the reasons why the ministry put forth the proposal to fund the inclusion of the fish in school lunches, he said.

The ministry was also motivated to include the fish on the school lunch menu after Chinese authorities on June 13 imposed a ban on grouper imports from Taiwan due to alleged excessive residues of the antibiotic oxytetracycline and prohibited chemicals, Pan said.

It is “regrettable” that Taiwan’s high-quality produce and seafood are being subjected to “undue political pressure,” Pan said, joining the pushback by other Taiwanese officials, who have said China’s decision was politically motivated and a breach of international trade rules.

The increased funding for school lunches will benefit the students, as well as fish farmers who have been affected by China’s grouper ban, Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.

The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics has already allocated the additional NT$600 million approved by the Cabinet for the increased cost of school lunches, Lo said.

The ministry in May increased its subsidies for the inclusion of local produce in school lunches, from NT$6 per meal to NT$10 in urban areas, and to NT$14 in remote areas, ministry data showed.

In the first five months of this year, 92.75 percent of schools in remote areas were covered by the subsidy program, a sharp increase from 56.45 percent in 2020, ministry statistics showed.