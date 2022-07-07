Taiwanese writer Chi Wei-jan (紀蔚然) has won the Falcon Award from the Maltese Falcon Society in Japan for his debut novel Private Eyes (私家偵探), making him the first Taiwanese to win the honor, Ink Publishing Co said on Tuesday.
The Falcon Award is presented annually to honor the best hard-boiled mystery novel published in Japan.
Mystery writer and translator Jiro Kimura, who founded the society’s Japanese chapter, announced the news on Twitter.
Photo: CNA
The Maltese Falcon Society was founded in San Francisco in 1981 based on the 1930 detective novel The Maltese Falcon by US writer Dashiell Hammett.
The organization is no longer active in the US, but the Japanese chapter has been active since 1982.
The winners of the award are masters of contemporary mystery novels, such as US crime writer Lawrence Block, who has received the award twice for When the Sacred Ginmill Closes and A Ticket to the Boneyard, the publisher said.
US mystery authors Michel Connelly, Robert B. Parker, Sue Grafton and Don Winslow have won Falcon Awards from the Japanese chapter.
Private Eyes tells the story of a former professor who becomes a private detective. It became a literary sensation when it came out in 2011, winning almost every major literary award in Taiwan that year, including the China Times Open Book Award and Asia Weekly Top 10 Chinese Novel of the Year.
It also won the 2012 Taipei Book Fair Award for Fiction and was later translated into French, Japanese, Italian, Turkish and Korean.
Chi’s contemporary detective story last month also won the Honkaku Mystery Award, which honors best works of mystery fiction published over the previous year in Japan.
Last year, Chi published a sequel, titled DV8: Private Eyes 2 (DV8：私家偵探2)
TRAVEL CONFERENCE: Representatives from the two countries exchanged views on how to increase tourist numbers, with one identifying individual travel as a trend Taiwan and South Korea aim to increase the number of tourists traveling between the two countries to 3 million, government and tourism industry representatives said at a conference in Hsinchu City yesterday. The annual event was attended by Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯); Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰); Taiwan Visitors Association chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭); South Korean Representative to Taiwan Chung Byung-won; Yoon Ji-sook, an official at the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Korea Association of Travel Agents chairman Oh Chang-hee. Global tourism is expected to soon rebound to between 55 and
HASTY PLAN: Instructors must teach in a language they are not fluent in, while students are forced to learn new subjects in a tongue they do not know, teachers said The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) yesterday urged the government to thoroughly review its Bilingual 2030 policy, saying it has caused problems in elementary and high schools, and might affect the quality of education in other subjects. The government on March 28 changed its original “Bilingual Nation 2030” plan to the “Bilingual 2030” plan, no longer aiming to turn Taiwan into a Mandarin-English bilingual nation by 2030, NFTU president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei. Despite the change, the policy’s budget, resources and most of its content remain the same, causing unusual scenes on campuses, he said. Cheng Chi-yi
‘STILL RISKY’: The quarantine requirement for arrivals cannot be lifted, as COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe and the US, the minister of health and welfare said The government might consider dropping a negative COVID-19 test result requirement for travelers from low-risk countries, but lifting the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers is still risky, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The CECC on Monday said it does not plan to further loosen border controls soon. National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital superintendent Huang Li-min (黃立民) said the “3+4” quarantine policy separates inbound travelers from family members for only three days, which is not enough to block the spread of the virus, so the government might consider changing it to a “0+7” policy. He also said that it might
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show