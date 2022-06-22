The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday said it was deeply disappointed that 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar changed Taiwan’s name on an online application form for the soccer tournament.
It accused China of forcing the change, which it said belittles Taiwan’s sovereignty.
It is “extremely regrettable” that Qatar had changed Taiwan’s name to “Chinese Taipei” on a dropdown menu on a Web site to apply for the Persian Gulf state’s hayya card, which is required of all World Cup spectators, the ministry said.
Photo: Bloomberg
“We express deep regret over the Qatar World Cup organizers’ failure to resist improper interferences by political powers,” ministry deputy spokesman Tsuei Ching-lin (崔靜麟) told a news conference.
“The foreign ministry again condemns the Chinese government’s bullying ... and its political manipulation of international sports events,” Tsuei said.
“Chinese Taipei” is the name used by Taiwan in major international sports events, including FIFA, because it cannot use its official name, the Republic of China, due to opposition from Beijing.
The dropdown menu originally listed Taiwan as “Taiwan, Province of China,” which implied that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The name was last week changed to “Taiwan” following protests from the ministry, which thanked Qatar for safeguarding the rights of Taiwanese soccer fans.
However, the name was changed again, this time to “Chinese Taipei.”
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文彬) on Monday expressed his appreciation for the Qatari government’s “commitment to the ‘one China’ principle and its handling of the issue in line with the established practice of international sports events.”
The PRC sees itself as the sole legitimate government representing China on the world stage, with Taiwan being part of China, and not a legitimate state.
Like most countries in the world, Qatar has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan and instead recognizes the PRC.
The ministry criticized Beijing for repeatedly belittling Taiwan’s sovereignty based on the “fictional one China principle” to create the illusion that Taiwan is part of the PRC in the international arena.
The ministry in a press release condemned the Chinese government while reiterating that the PRC has never ruled Taiwan.
It pledged to continue to engage in talks with the nation’s soccer association and FIFA World Cup organizers to find alternatives that can both safeguard Taiwanese fans’ right to visit Qatar for the event while upholding the nation’s sovereignty.
The hayya fan identification card serves as an entry visa for ticket holders to the World Cup, which is to be held in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.
It would be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.
Additional reporting by AFP
EIGHT KILLED: Three of the four juvenile victims were children of the man suspected of setting the fire at the tire repair shop after a family dispute Four of the eight people killed in a fire in Hsinchu City on Wednesday night were children and the other four were adults who died while trying to rescue the children from the second floor of the burning building, the city’s Fire Bureau said yesterday. Fire Bureau First Corps commander Chang Chih-chih (張智智) told a news conference that the fire at Zheng Yi Tire Repair Shop on Dongda Road might have been intentionally set by the owner’s son, Chen Yen-hsiang (陳彥翔), who earlier had an argument with other family members. Chen allegedly bought gasoline and lit a fire near four motorcycles inside
FIFA World Cup host Qatar has corrected an online application form that listed Taiwan as part of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Following the ministry’s protest on Wednesday, “Taiwan” replaced “Taiwan, Province of China” on a dropdown menu on the Web site to apply for a Hayya Card, an identification card all World Cup spectators are required to obtain, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. “We express our appreciation to the event organizers for their swift response in making the correction and safeguarding the rights of our nation’s fans,” she added. The card also serves as an entry visa for
ALARM GROWS: US officials are concerned that China’s claim that the Taiwan Strait is an internal waterway is a deliberate effort to muddy the legal status of Taiwan US President Joe Biden’s administration has decided to reject a vague new assertion by China that the Taiwan Strait is not “international waters” and is increasingly concerned the stance could result in more frequent challenges at sea for Taiwan, people familiar with the matter said. Chinese officials have made such remarks repeatedly in meetings with US counterparts over the past few months. In the past, while China regularly protested US military moves in the Taiwan Strait, the legal status of the waters was not a regular talking point in meetings with US officials. The timing of the assertion is causing alarm within the
NEW TRAVEL REGIME: The CECC advised people to stay put in between quarantine and self-disease prevention, but said that they could apply for a location change Inbound travelers who need to change locations for the four-day self-disease prevention period following their three-day quarantine must apply with their local government, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The “one person per household” principle would remain in place under the new “3+4” quarantine policy, which was implemented yesterday, the center said. More than 4,500 incoming travelers were expected yesterday, including more than 980 people who entered Taiwan in the early morning, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), the CECC’s acting spokesman and medical response division deputy head. Lo said many people had asked the CECC whether