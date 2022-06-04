Tang preparing for digital ministry launch next month

By Lee Hsin-fang and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) is preparing for the establishment of the Ministry of Digital Affairs, which is to be launched as early as next month, her office said yesterday.

The preparations for the new ministry, which are overseen by Tang, have been smooth, her office said, but added that more time is needed for job handovers and staff deployment.

The opening date would be decided by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), it added.

Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang hosts a podcast in Taipei on May 6. Photo: Tian Yu-hua, Taipei Times

Tang is regarded as the most likely candidate for the post of Minister of Digital Affairs. The position is to be appointed by the Executive Yuan.

The new ministry would initially have offices in the National Communications Commission (NCC) building on Yanping S Road in Taipei and in the Shin Kong Life Tower near Taipei Railway Station, Tang’s office said.

The locations have been selected as they are close to other ministries and enable easier cross-ministry talks, many of which would be held after the new ministry’s establishment, it said.

Several floors would be rented from Shin Kong Life Insurance, which offered the best deal in terms of office space, condition and lease terms, it said.

The new ministry is to integrate policies on telecommunication, information, cybersecurity, the Internet and communication industries to facilitate the nation’s digital development, the office said.

The ministry is to plan digital development policies, coordinate the planning of digital infrastructure, establish an environment for developing digital technology and manage digital resources, it added.