Eid al-Fitr celebrations return to Taipei’s Daan

Staff writer, with CNA





Taipei’s annual Eid al-Fitr celebrations yesterday returned to Daan Forest Park after a two-year hiatus, with about 10,000 attendees enjoying an array of attractions, including a halal bazaar, outdoor cinema and interactive cultural exchange booths.

Festivalgoers were required to wear masks and observe social distancing amid rising COVID-19 cases nationwide.

They were also required to show proof that they had received at least two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine to enter venues such as the main stage, outdoor cinema and cultural experience area, organizers said, adding that attendees were also not allowed to eat or drink at the festival.

Dancers perform a traditional Indonesian dance at the start of yesterday’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

Indonesian festivalgoers Adi Putri, Dew and Tini said that despite high COVID-19 case numbers, their employers had still encouraged them to attend, asking only that they wear a mask and stay vigilant in avoiding close physical contact.

Ani, who is also Indonesian and said she has lived in Taiwan for eight years, said that although she had come with friends from her home country, they decided to stay out of the festival’s main venues as there was “too much hustle and bustle.”

However, she said some of her friends, many of whom work as caregivers for older people, were unable to attend because their employers had asked them not to go to events with large crowds amid the current outbreak.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in his speech at the opening of the festival that after a two-year pandemic-imposed hiatus, the city had resolved to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Taipei this year despite the challenges.

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan.