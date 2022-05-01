The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has officially nominated Deputy Legislative speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) for Taichung mayor in local government elections scheduled for Nov. 26.
Tsai is the best candidate to improve Taichung, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is also the DPP chairperson, told a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday.
Tsai Chi-chang has been a deputy legislative speaker since 2016, giving him the experience to govern Taichung with a broader and more comprehensive vision to help the city’s development, the president said.
Photo: CNA
He likely faces an uphill battle if incumbent Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) seeks re-election.
Although Lu has yet to announce her re-election bid, the KMT has said it is inclined to nominate incumbent mayors and county officials for the November elections.
The 53-year-old deputy legislative speaker earlier served as a legislator from 2005 to 2008, before being elected again to the post in 2012.
He said he was determined to address Taichung’s traffic congestion and air pollution, and pledged to build more quality affordable housing for young people, without elaborating on how he would achieve the goals.
The DPP also nominated Legislator Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國) and former Toufen City (頭份) mayor Hsu Ting-chen (徐定禎) as candidates for magistrate races in Yunlin and Miaoli counties respectively.
It also officially nominated Legislator Chou Chun-mi (周春米), who won a Pingtung County primary early last month.
Separately, the New Power Party’s (NPP) Taichung chapter on Wednesday called for a resign-to-run law, saying that officeholders seeking election elsewhere are abusing the trust of their constituents and unfairly benefiting from public subsidies for political candidates.
The chapter said that under the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法), a political candidate receives NT$30 for every vote they garnered after a mandated threshold.
Citing the Central Election Commission’s records, the chapter said that NT$65.56 million (US$2.22 million) of the subsidies have gone to 45 officeholders who sought election to other positions in the past three elections for city mayors, county commissioners and local councilors.
Allowing politicians already in office to run for a different position, encourages them to neglect their duties and profit from public campaign funding, it said, adding that the NPP legislative caucus has proposed a resign-to-run law to address the issue.
The NPP proposal — which is modeled after similar laws in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii and Texas — would require candidates to resign from an elected office and partially return prior campaign funding if they run for a different position, it said.
The NPP urged parties to support the legislations, and called on candidates in November’s elections to voluntarily resign from their current elected posts if they are seeking a different office.
LACKING ANTIBODIES: Taiwanese have not built up post-infection immunity as other populations have, as this is the country’s first large-scale outbreak Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives. As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week. The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said. However, after battling outbreaks for
‘HEAVILY INFLUENCED’: Cambodia ranked first and Singapore second in overall infiltration by China, but Taiwan ranked first with regards to infiltration of media Taiwan ranked ninth in a list of 36 countries most infiltrated by China, Taipei-based think tank Doublethink Lab said yesterday, citing the results of its survey. Cambodia was the most infiltrated country by China, followed by Singapore and Thailand, while Bosnia-Herzegovina, Colombia and Paraguay filled the bottom three spots. “People often say that Taiwan has been seriously infiltrated by China, but what aspects of the nation have been infiltrated, and how does it compare with other countries on the matter?” Doublethink Lab chairman Puma Shen (沈伯洋) wrote on Facebook. “If everyone has their own way of talking about this influence, we
SOCIAL DISTANCING APP: People are encouraged to download the app, which informs them if they have come into close contact with a COVID-19 case The requirement to scan a QR code for contact tracing at public and business venues has been canceled, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 8,822 local COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Other domestic COVID-19 restrictions, including mask wearing, would remain the same throughout next month, it added. The system of scanning a contact registration QR code was launched on May 19 last year to assist local governments in identifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the system would be aborted, as data from
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM: President Tsai Ing-wen said that 99.68% of the local cases this year have been mild or asymptomatic, so the health risk is relatively low President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that four disease prevention measures are to be enhanced as the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak. Following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement of a new “3+4” home isolation policy on Monday evening, the president visited the center to understand the latest situation and cheer frontline disease prevention personnel. After listening to the center’s report, Tsai told a news conference that experts, after referencing the experiences of other countries, believe that the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak, and that daily case tallies will continue to rise. “Many people might feel