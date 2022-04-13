The nation has no plans to open its borders to international tourists next month, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday.
Su made the remarks after travel industry representatives met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Monday, asking the government to announce a specific timeline on when borders would be reopened.
They also asked the government to continue subsidizing the travel industry for fully complying with the nation’s disease prevention policy.
Photo: CNA
“Our current policy of having zero severe cases of COVID-19 while controlling a rise in confirmed cases with mild symptoms is unchanged, but we will gradually and steadily relax disease prevention measures,” Su said, in response to a question from Chinese Nationalist Party Legislator (KMT) Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁).
Su also denied that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is to cease operations in June.
“The CECC helps monitor the local COVID-19 outbreak, which remains stable at the moment,” Su said. “While we have seen an increase in confirmed cases, 99.6 percent of them reported no or mild symptoms.”
Su’s remarks were expected, as the government is unlikely to reopen the nation’s borders amid a domestic outbreak of COVID-19, Travel Quality Assurance Association (TQAA) chairman Ringo Lee (李奇嶽) said.
“Aside from raising the percentage of people receiving booster shots, the government must tell the public clearly what its policy will be going forward, whether it is pursuing a policy of ‘zero COVID’ or ‘living with the virus,’” Lee said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said earlier this year that removing quarantine requirements for all international visitors is unlikely this year, Lee said.
No foreign tourists will visit Taiwan as long as the quarantine requirement stays, regardless of the length of the quarantine, he said.
The same rule applies to outbound tourists, he added.
In other news, TQAA warned that disputes between local tourists and travel agencies are expected to soar next month as people cancel tours in the face of rising numbers of locally transmitted cases.
About 20 to 30 percent of domestic tour groups have been canceled because of the latest outbreak, Lee said, adding that tour sales have dropped 50 percent compared with before the spike in COVID-19 cases.
Most cancelations came from schools and government agencies, he said, adding that private companies have postponed corporate tours as well.
While travel agencies can negotiate with tourists about postponing tours, the most complicated part is when trips cannot be postponed and tourists want to cancel the trips altogether, Lee said.
Lee cited as an example a family of eight who wanted to cancel a family trip because one of them received a notice to observe self-health management guidelines.
The family and the travel agency settled the dispute over refunds through arbitration at the association, he said.
The association receives about 40 to 50 telephone calls per day inquiring about tour cancelations and refunds, association secretary-general Amy Wu (吳美惠) said.
“People need to realize that they will incur fees for canceling tours without a legitimate reason,” Wu said, adding that reservation fees for air tickets and accommodation are non-refundable.
“If negotiations between travelers, travel agencies, hoteliers and airlines fail to produce any agreement, we will have to settle the dispute based on terms of standardized contracts between travelers and travel agencies,” Wu said.
Travelers who are required to quarantine or cancel school trips because of the government’s disease prevention policy will receive a refund after non-refundable fees are deducted, the association said.
Should travelers cancel tours for personal reasons, they will receive a refund after deducting non-refundable fees and compensation to travel agencies for losses based on the interval between the cancelation date and the departure date for the trip, it said.
ERODING IDENTITY: The English 2030 ‘bilingual’ policy shuns other languages spoken by indigenous communities and threatens Taiwan’s linguistic heritage, experts said Civic groups and academics yesterday requested that the government rethink its Bilingual 2030 concept and instead consider what they call multilingual, English-friendly Taiwan, prioritizing Taiwan’s native languages. The government’s current push for Mandarin and English “bilingualism” ignores the other languages in Taiwan that make millions of Taiwanese already bilingual or multi-lingual, and overlooks Taiwan’s multiethnic population, Taiwan Languages and Literature Society director Chiang Min-hua (江敏華) said. While the Bilingual 2030 plan would elevate English to one of Taiwan’s working languages, it could affect Taiwan’s rich language heritage and diminish Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka, along with other indigenous mother tongues,
NEW INDICATORS: Rising inoculation rates mean the incidence rate of severe illness and death from COVID-19 has decreased, a public health professor said “Zero severe COVID-19” could be achieved if all cluster infections are contained to fewer than 100 cases, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Chen made the remarks during his weekly online broadcast on COVID-19. As Taiwan is facing the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and people’s vaccine-induced immunity is waning, the government must develop new indicators to monitor COVID-19 and bring it under control while maintaining the “new normal,” Chen said. The global incidence and case fatality rates of COVID-19 have been falling as more people are fully vaccinated against
‘R’ WATCH: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that ‘coexisting with the virus’ does not mean the government would let down its guard The next two weeks will be a critical period during which the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would closely observe Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The CECC would watch the growth rate of local cases, changes in the reproduction number (R) and whether new infections emerge, said Chen, who heads the center. If the R value is consistently less than 1, it would mean that the pandemic is under control, he said. The R value is a measure of the potential rate of spread. Chen said that the phrase “coexisting with the virus” does not mean
NO NEW DEATHS: Four of yesterday’s 431 local cases were in hospital with mild pneumonia, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged people to download the Taiwan Social Distancing App (臺灣社交距離) to help the nation’s efforts to trace COVID-19 transmission chains. The highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 requires a more efficient approach to tracing contacts of confirmed cases, so the center would focus more on promoting the app, which notifies users when they had been near an infected person, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC. The app, first introduced in May last year, was developed by the center and artificial intelligence developer Taiwan AI Labs. Chen said that about