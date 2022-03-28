Mirror News must file to change business plan: NCC

BOARD MEMBER SHUFFLE: Article 15 of the Satellite Broadcasting Act says a news channel must file for approval of changes made to an already approved application

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Mirror News must file an application to change its business plan in accordance with the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法), because it elected new board members last week, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

The news channel’s shareholders on Friday elected five new board members: former Chunghwa Telecom chairman Cheng Yu (鄭優), former Kbro general manager Huang Chun-yen (黃俊彥), OneAD founder and chairman Hilo Chen (陳宏宇), attorney Kuo Hui-lan (郭蕙蘭) and Mirror News anchorwoman Liang Fang-chieh (廖芳潔). Deloitte Taiwan accountant Wang Ching-shan (王金山) was elected board supervisor.

The channel said in a statement following the shareholders’ meeting that the comprehensive reshuffling of the board would ensure that it can operate in good order without any confusion, while safeguarding shareholders’ interests.

The entrance to the National Communications Commission building is shown in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Yang Mien-chieh, Taipei Times

The board would promptly select a date for its first meeting and elect a new chairman to guide the channel forward, it added.

Article 15 of the act stipulates that a news channel must file for approval of changes made to an already approved application form or business plan, NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said, adding that the commission’s review would comply with the regulations.

“We will conduct an administrative investigation and, if necessary, invite stakeholders to come to the commission and answer questions,” Wong said.

Two weeks ago, the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee passed a motion requiring the NCC to brief the committee by end of the month with the preliminary results of its investigation into the Mirror News management reshuffle.

The channel on Jan. 19 obtained a satellite broadcasting license after a two-year review by the commission.

However, the channel’s board meeting on March 4 removed then-Mirror News chairman Chen Jian-ping (陳建平) and then-Mirror News general manager Lee Yu-pei (李玉珮) from their posts following allegations that Chen interfered in the operations of the news department.

Paper Windmill Theater Troupe founder Lee Yung-feng (李永豐) was elected the new board chairman, while former Formosa TV vice president Paul Tsai (蔡滄波) was elected the new general manager.

However, Lee resigned after serving in the position for 11 days.

The channel has announced that it is to start broadcasting on cable on May 8.

Based on its commitments to the commission, the channel must raise its registered capital from NT$1.5 billion to NT$2 billion (US$52.42 million to US$70 million) before it goes on the airwaves.