Lin Jih-shou was brewing tea last month in his popular breakfast joint when he heard the buzz of a plane — a rare sound on Dongyin Island (東引), which does not have an airport.
Lin, 64, rushed outside, but only saw the shadow of what the government later described as a small, propeller-driven Chinese aircraft that most likely was testing Taiwan’s military response.
It was a stark reminder to residents of Dongyin and other islands off China’s coast of the threat from their huge neighbor.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The Matsu Islands were regularly bombarded by China at the height of the Cold War, and the history of conflict has focused minds on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and whether the same fate might befall them.
“When we watch Russia and Ukraine fighting, our hearts hurt,” Lin said. “War is too scary. There’s no need.”
Held by Taiwan since the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime fled China in 1949 after losing the Chinese Civil War, Matsu would probably be an immediate target for Beijing in a conflict, especially Dongyin’s missile base.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
Yet even with China’s increased military pressure over the past few years, the archipelago has seen trendy businesses and a nascent art scene spring up.
On the main island of Nangan (南竿), former military brothels and underground bunkers house exhibitions that opened last month as part of the inaugural Matsu Biennial art festival.
Outlying islands are being reframed as “a front line of democracy,” said Lii Wen, who established the local branch of the Democratic Progressive Party in 2020.
Dongyin native Tsai Pei-yuan, born in 1993, the year after Matsu’s strict military rule ended, is part of a generation for whom war feels distant.
Two years ago, Tsai and two former classmates cofounded Salty Island Studio, a cafe and community hub that hosts arts workshops and plays.
“More urgent is trying to preserve our culture, which is disappearing,” Tsai said before a wine-tasting event last week.
The Ukraine war is a common topic of conversation for some — including jokes about where to hide if China invades.
“When we explore strongholds, we ask, if a war really starts, which nearby stronghold would we run to?” said Chung Jing-yei, 26, who manages a restaurant.
Chung said it was only after she moved to Nangan that she understood why so many here want to maintain the “status quo.”
“My belief that we should be an independent country is resolute, but at the same time, I don’t want war to happen,” she said.
Dotting the islands’ rugged coastlines are bunkers, abandoned or transformed into tourist destinations and boutique hotels.
Older Matsu residents have vivid memories of hiding in shelters from Chinese shelling and not being allowed to own basketballs for fear that they might use them to float across to China.
“I don’t think the two sides will fight,” said Lucy Lin, a 62-year-old taxi driver and bakery owner. “As long as you don’t step over the red lines.”
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit central Taiwan late on Saturday night, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 3 to 4 could happen over the coming week. The earthquake happened 29.4km south of Nantou County Hall at a depth of 15.1km at 11:23pm. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake reached level 4, which was recorded in Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties as well as Chiayi City. Quakes with a focal depth of up to 30km are defined as “very shallow earthquakes,” the bureau said. Although it is not uncommon for a magnitude 5 quake to occur
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was
Out of love for her profession, her husband and Taiwan, a dentist from Poland repeated her residency to become a certified dentist in Taiwan, one of the few foreign residents, if not the only one, in the dental field. A graduate of Poznan University of Medical Sciences’ dentistry program, Iga Kondziela put herself through the dental vocational program twice after deciding to settle in her husband’s native Taiwan. Kondziela and her husband, Tsai Shih-wei (蔡詩偉), met at the Polish university’s dental program. After dating for about a year and a half, they began their residencies in their respective countries, maintaining a long-distance